Naomi Watts Opens Up About Heartbreak Over Death of Grandmother Aged 101 — After She Received Letter From King to Celebrate Her Century Birthday
Naomi Watts has announced the death of her grandmother, aged 101, with a touching tribute from King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress shared the news of her beloved grandmother's passing on her Instagram Story, in which she included a snap of her family's matriarch holding an official telegram from the king.
Watts, 56, posted several other photos, including a shot of her family celebrating her grandmother's century milestone.
In the photo of her grandmother proudly showing off the letter from Charles, the King Kong actress wrote: "Our Granny Watts made it to 101 and a half.
"She got her letter from the King to celebrate her century, last night she rested in peace. RIP."
Another snap featured her grandmother sitting in the center with family gathered around her, along with the caption: "101 years old!!! RIP" with three dove emojis.
News of Watts' paternal grandmother's passing comes months after the J. Edgar star lost another grandparent.
In August, Watts revealed her "Nanna", Nikki Roberts, died aged 99 three weeks after suffering a stroke.
Watts revealed in an emotion tribute her Nanna achieved her final goal of having one last party with her family to celebrate her 99th birthday just before she passed away.
She captioned the Instagram post: "My darling Nanna has left this world but her spirit will never leave us.
"I'm truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life.
"My mum and aunts are all in pieces today, but we know what a great life she had."
Watts continued: "She just kept cracking on because she loved her life and her family. She lived three more weeks after a massive stroke because, in full beast mode, she showed us that when she was finally ready to 'peg it - she'd peg it.'
"She had one more goal to meet. Her 99th birthday!! One more party. One more family gathering.
"I'll never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no waste policy.
"She'd be trimming the mold off the bread and cheese: 'you don't need an expiration date— that's what a nose is for! May her stories and memories live on."
Among the many comments sending condolensces to Watts and her family was legendary actress Glenn Close, who wrote: "She's laughing with the angels. How blessed your family is to have had her."
Actress and singer Gina Gershon added: "How lucky you are to have had her in your life for so long. Sending you lots of love and a big hug."
