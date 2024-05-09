Green-Lit: Lindsay Lohan Receives Ann-Margret's Blessing to Play Her in Biopic, Has Eyes Set on Oscar or Emmy
Lindsay Lohan can add another role to her comeback resume. The Mean Girls star, 37, received Ann-Margaret's blessing to play her in a biopic after expressing interest in telling the 83-year-old actress and singer's story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider shared the exciting news, revealing that Lohan is gearing up to spend a ton of time with Ann-Margaret to prepare for the upcoming film.
Lohan “feels she’s the only one who can play the part” of the legendary redhead, a source spilled to Us Weekly. They said the Freaky Friday star is eyeing award season and believes this role could deliver.
Lohan “wants to win an Oscar and an Emmy" and hopes the biopic can “take her career to the next level," the insider added.
Lohan shared that she wanted to bring the Swedish actress' story to life in April, telling Bustle she was looking for the “right writer” to tackle the project.
“She’s a triple threat, and she’s an amazing woman on top of that,” she said. “So I just really want to do her justice and help tell a great story for her.”
LiLo is in her comeback era after setting her sights back on Hollywood following a move to Dubai.
In recent years, she's starred in Netflix films like Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. Her third project in her partnership with the streaming service is Our Little Secret which will be released this year.
She also made a cameo in the 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls. She also appeared alongside her original castmates Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in a Walmart ad where they reprised their iconic roles.
Lindsay recently announced that a sequel to her 2003 movie Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis was green-lit but played coy about details.
“I don’t want to say too much,” she teased. “But we’re both excited. I’m going to speak for Jamie."
Production is allegedly scheduled to begin in L.A. this summer.
According to Us Weekly, production for the film will begin in a few short weeks in L.A., with their source saying Lohan “and the fans are so excited are the second installment.”
In recent years, Lohan's life has changed dramatically. She married Bader Shammas in 2022 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai, in July 2023. Insiders shared she wants to expand her family in "the next year or two."
“Lindsay’s in the best place of her life and career,” the source said in March. “She’s never been healthier physically and mentally.”