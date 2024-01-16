Lindsay Lohan Scores Six-Figure Salary for 'Mean Girls' Reboot After Allegedly Turning Down Original Offer
Forget Glen Coco — you go, Lindsay Lohan! The 37-year-old actress' salary for her cameo in the Mean Girls reboot, and she pulled in a whopping six figures for half a day of work after allegedly turning down the studio's original offer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lohan famously played Cady Heron in the 2004 original flick, and fans were thrilled when she appeared in the Paramount remake as neither her character, herself, nor a flashback.
Sources are now spilling how much Lohan was paid for her quick cameo, telling Variety that the actress made $500,000 for just half of a day of filming for the movie musical starring a new set of Plastics and written by Tina Fey, who also wrote and was featured in the original flick.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.
Angourie Rice reprised Lohan's role as Cady. The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Reneé Rapp plays the high school queen bee Regina George as Bebe Wood takes on the role of the Toaster Strudel inventor's daughter, Gretchen Wieners, and Avantika channels future weather girl Karen Shett.
While Lohan received a hefty sum for not much work, she wasn't thrilled when she saw the movie in its entirety during the New York premiere.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Parent Trap actress was "hurt" when she discovered that oil heir Brandon Davis' 2006 explicit "fire c-----" diss snuck its way into the film without her approval.
Lohan's rep addressed the drama, revealing the star was shocked over the slap in the face.
"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lohan's rep Leslie Sloane said. The diss was especially interesting considering her pal Fey wrote the remake.
Lohan beamed on the red carpet before watching the film after flying to NYC from Dubai for the movie's big night. She smiled alongside Fey and took photos before learning the explicit remark was included in the Mean Girls reboot.
Almost 20 years ago, Davis made a disgusting comment about Lohan's undercarriage when leaving a club with her former friend Paris Hilton. He didn't stop at "fire c-----" either. He had plenty of other disgusting things to say about her private parts. The video lives on TMZ.
Lohan's six-figure payday came after sources spilled Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert had planned to reunite with Lindsay in the Mean Girls movie but were "offended" by Paramount's "disrespectful" offers.
“Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” an insider shared last year. “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”
It appears negotiations went well for LiLo.