Lindsay Lohan Scores Six-Figure Salary for 'Mean Girls' Reboot After Allegedly Turning Down Original Offer

Forget Glen Coco — you go, Lindsay Lohan! The 37-year-old actress' salary for her cameo in the Mean Girls reboot, and she pulled in a whopping six figures for half a day of work after allegedly turning down the studio's original offer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lohan famously played Cady Heron in the 2004 original flick, and fans were thrilled when she appeared in the Paramount remake as neither her character, herself, nor a flashback.