CNN Accused of Battling to Hide Star Reporter’s Promotion and Raise Amid $1Billion Jake Tapper Defamation Trial

A notable CNN star received a big promotion and a raise the network is being accused of now trying to hide.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the news network wants to keep correspondent Alex Marquardt 's promotion to chief national security correspondent out of their upcoming trial .

CNN is doing all they can do to hide a reporter's promotion and raise amid a billion-dollar defamation trial.

CNN is set to go to trial over shocking allegations made on Jake Tapper's show in 2021.

In 2023, CNN promoted Marquardt to the key position two years after U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young claimed the network pushed a "false narrative" about him and "destroyed his reputation" during a segment in which he was accused of being an "illegal profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans".

CNN now wants to make sure Marquardt's promotion is kept out of the trial as they have filed a motion in limine, arguing that the commentator's contract negotiations are "irrelevant" and should be kept out.

The filing argued: "... Nor such is evidence relevant to Plaintiffs’ claim for punitive damages, given that Mr. Marquardt’s contract negotiations and promotions significantly post-dated publications. Punitive damages may be imposed only if the defendant acted with ‘gross negligence’ or engaged in ‘intentional misconduct’ at the time the tort was allegedly committed."