Elle Macpherson, 60, Exposes Ugly Truth Of Her Secret Alcoholism Battle After Admitting Downing Vodka and Vomiting Was 'Function of Life'

In her memoir, the 60-year-old candidly reflected on how drastically her public image differed from her personal life, writing: "My life looked amazing to everybody. On the outside I was doing a beautiful job but, deep down inside, I was really struggling."

Macpherson revealed the thought of drinking continued to consume her after she gave birth to her youngest son, Cy, now 21.

Even as she held her newborn, the model admitted all she "could think about was that bottle of champagne in the ice bucket" that was gifted to her.

She further confessed to regularly drinking to the point of blacking out, including taking "shots of vodka" by herself after putting Cy, and his older brother, Flynn, now 26, to bed.