Home > Celebrity > Cher Kinky Cher Lost Virginity Aged 14 By Having 'Revenge Sex' With Neighbor's Son After He Embarrassed Her in Front of His Friends Source: MEGA Cher opened up about losing her virginity at 14 years old. By: Juliane Pettorossi Nov. 20 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Pop icon Cher admitted to losing her virginity at 14 years old in a bold act of defiance against her neighbor's son. The 78-year-old singer said she had "revenge sex" with the boy after he treated her "like an embarrassing kid" and ditched her as soon as his friends came along, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer joked she 'loaned' out her virginity to her neighbor's son instead of 'losing' it to him.

Article continues below advertisement

In her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the legendary singer shared details of her early life in California and the decision to "loan out" her virginity to a young man as a powerful act of defiance. She wrote: "An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no. "I liked his black roadster better than him."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cher said the boy would ditch her as soon as his friends came around and acted 'embarrassed' of her.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "Not that sex was far from my mind then, as the main conversations among girls at school were about how they spent their weekends fooling around with boys but never went to 'fourth base' ... " Cher said that while the neighbor was "sweet enough" when they were alone, he'd treat her like "an embarrassing kid" when his friends were around and would often "dismiss" her.

Article continues below advertisement

As payback, the Believe singer said she didn't "lose" her virginity, but rather "loaned" it to him. She added: "One day, when his buddies suggested a trip to Bob’s Big Boy, he said: 'Okay, let me get Cher'. They laughed and said: 'You’re gonna take that kid?' and he ditched me. I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. "I had never wanted to, otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Cher detailed the act itself as a "massively overrated experience" and wanted to give the boy a taste of his own medicine. She wrote: "I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he’d made me feel."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cher's new memoir is packed with wild stories and information about her former relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

She said that even though he kept trying to make it up to her, she never spoke to him again. Cher wrote: "Back in school, I reported to my friends that the 'thing' they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing."

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's newly released memoir is packed with shocking stories from her youth, including details of an affair, suicidal thoughts, and partying with a drunken John Lennon at the Playboy Mansion. The singer also revealed she shared a smooch with Hollywood icon Warren Beatty at just 15 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer's memoir touches on her failed marriage to Sonny Bono and an affair she had.

Article continues below advertisement