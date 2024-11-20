Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jay Leno

WATCH: Battered Jay Leno Sports Eye Patch and Horrific Black-and-Blue Bruises in First Footage of Aging Comic, 74, Since Horror 60-Foot Downhill Fall

Screengrab of Jay Leno
Source: @InsideEdition/X

Leno suffered a terrifying fall leading to brutal injuries which he revealed.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay Leno has left fans concerned after he appeared with brutal black-and-blue bruises all over his face during a TV appearance.

The 74-year-old, wearing an eye patch, appeared on Inside Edition on CBS and left the reporter shocked after he lifted up his eye patch to show off his injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno sports eye patch black and blue bruises after downhill fall
Source: @InsideEdition/X

Leno fell down a hill and suffered brutal injuries including a broken wrist and black eye.

Article continues below advertisement

The former late night TV host, who also sported a splint on his right hand, explained: "I broke my wrist, lost a nail on my finger - and then I'm all black and blue," and then revealed he fell off a "60-foot hill".

Leno explained that he had been staying in a Hampton Inn on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ahead of a show he was due to perform at, however, he decided to grab a bite to eat beforehand.

The funnyman then spotted a restaurant nearby, but instead of walking on the road to reach his destination, he opted for a shortcut which unfortunately took him down a hill.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno sports eye patch black and blue bruises after downhill fall
Source: @InsideEdition/X

The 74-year-old performed at s show just three hours after his fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Leno recalled: "Well I said, 'The hill doesn't look that steep. Let me take a-'" before the comic lost his footing and tumbled down the hill, hitting "a bunch of rocks" on his way down.

Despite his horrific injuries, Leno kept it professional and still performed at his show just three hours later.

The incident comes two years after Leno suffered a serious burn to the left side of his face when one of the cars in his Los Angeles garage erupted into flames.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Leno was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which injured the star.

Later on, Leno could be seen wrapped in bandages to cover his extensive wounds, as he laid in a hyperbolic chamber awaiting treatment.

He later appeared on the Today Show to breakdown the incident: "So I was underneath it, trying to clog, and I said, 'Blow some air through the line.' Then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire."

MORE ON:
Jay Leno

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno car
Source: MEGA

In 2022, Leno suffered burns after his car erupted in flames.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "My friend pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire."

According to Dr. Peter Grossman, the director of the Grossman Burn Center where Leno was taken by ambulance, the comedian had burns to “approximately 7% of his body".

Leno left the center after 10 days and continued with outpatient care.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days after his released, Leno was back on stage as he performed at the Comedy & Magic Club in California.

He joked at the time: "Never thought of myself as a roast comic. We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy."

Meanwhile, Leno has been focused on taking care of his wife, Mavis, as she battles dementia.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno wife mavis dementia spotted la radar
Source: MEGA

Leno is currently taking care of his wife, Mavis, who is battling dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

Leno had previously gushed over his longtime wife while at the Feminist Majority Foundation’s 16th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards, Gala, where he presented her with an award.

He said at the time: "People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.