WATCH: Battered Jay Leno Sports Eye Patch and Horrific Black-and-Blue Bruises in First Footage of Aging Comic, 74, Since Horror 60-Foot Downhill Fall
Jay Leno has left fans concerned after he appeared with brutal black-and-blue bruises all over his face during a TV appearance.
The 74-year-old, wearing an eye patch, appeared on Inside Edition on CBS and left the reporter shocked after he lifted up his eye patch to show off his injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former late night TV host, who also sported a splint on his right hand, explained: "I broke my wrist, lost a nail on my finger - and then I'm all black and blue," and then revealed he fell off a "60-foot hill".
Leno explained that he had been staying in a Hampton Inn on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ahead of a show he was due to perform at, however, he decided to grab a bite to eat beforehand.
The funnyman then spotted a restaurant nearby, but instead of walking on the road to reach his destination, he opted for a shortcut which unfortunately took him down a hill.
Leno recalled: "Well I said, 'The hill doesn't look that steep. Let me take a-'" before the comic lost his footing and tumbled down the hill, hitting "a bunch of rocks" on his way down.
Despite his horrific injuries, Leno kept it professional and still performed at his show just three hours later.
The incident comes two years after Leno suffered a serious burn to the left side of his face when one of the cars in his Los Angeles garage erupted into flames.
Leno was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which injured the star.
Later on, Leno could be seen wrapped in bandages to cover his extensive wounds, as he laid in a hyperbolic chamber awaiting treatment.
He later appeared on the Today Show to breakdown the incident: "So I was underneath it, trying to clog, and I said, 'Blow some air through the line.' Then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire."
He added: "My friend pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire."
According to Dr. Peter Grossman, the director of the Grossman Burn Center where Leno was taken by ambulance, the comedian had burns to “approximately 7% of his body".
Leno left the center after 10 days and continued with outpatient care.
Just days after his released, Leno was back on stage as he performed at the Comedy & Magic Club in California.
He joked at the time: "Never thought of myself as a roast comic. We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy."
Meanwhile, Leno has been focused on taking care of his wife, Mavis, as she battles dementia.
Leno had previously gushed over his longtime wife while at the Feminist Majority Foundation’s 16th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards, Gala, where he presented her with an award.
He said at the time: "People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."
