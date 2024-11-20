WATCH: Battered Jay Leno Sports Eye Patch and Horrific Black-and-Blue Bruises in First Footage of Aging Comic, 74, Since Horror 60-Foot Downhill Fall

The 74-year-old, wearing an eye patch, appeared on Inside Edition on CBS and left the reporter shocked after he lifted up his eye patch to show off his injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jay Leno has left fans concerned after he appeared with brutal black-and-blue bruises all over his face during a TV appearance.

The former late night TV host, who also sported a splint on his right hand, explained: "I broke my wrist, lost a nail on my finger - and then I'm all black and blue," and then revealed he fell off a "60-foot hill".

Leno explained that he had been staying in a Hampton Inn on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ahead of a show he was due to perform at, however, he decided to grab a bite to eat beforehand.

The funnyman then spotted a restaurant nearby, but instead of walking on the road to reach his destination, he opted for a shortcut which unfortunately took him down a hill.