Truth Revealed About Kristin Cavallari's 'Hottest Hookup' With Jason Statham: 'It Was a Full-On Relationship!'
Kristin Cavallari is said to have had more than just a steamy "hookup" with Jason Statham.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider claimed the former reality TV star and British actor were in a "full-on relationship" after she participated in a TikTok trend, seemingly hinting at their fling.
Cavallari, now 37, reportedly dated Statham, now 57, when she was in her 20s.
Cavallari sent social media into a frenzy when she posted a video on TikTok doing the "Suspect Challenge" with her friend and longtime hairstylist Justin Anderson on Sunday, November 17.
In the video, the pair took turns filming as they roasted each other.
As he filmed The Hills star, Anderson said: "Suspect's hottest hookup, that she's never told anybody about, was with Jason Statham."
Instead of denying the jaw-dropping claim, Cavallari looked shocked as she mouthed: "Oh, my God."
Among all the tea spilled in the video, TikTok users zoned in on the Statham remark in the comment section.
One user wrote: "JASON STATHAM ! SLAY BABE."
Another commented: "You guys broke the internet with the Jason Statham drop."
A third pressed for more context, writing: "We’re DEFINITELY going to need a Jason Statham storytime ma’am!"
After the video went viral, an insider told Us Weekly: "Kristin and Jason dated.
"It was a full-on relationship."
The insider further claimed the romance lasted for around six months and took place when Statham was living and working in Los Angeles.
While the exact year Cavallari and Statham allegedly dated remains unclear, fans suspected the pair were a secret item around 2009 after tracing both star's dating history.
In 2010, Statham began dating current girlfriend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whom he shares son Jack, 7, and daughter Isabelle, 2, with.
The same year, Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler became an item.
Cavallari and Cutler welcomed their first child together, son Camden, 12, in 2012. They tied the knot in 2013 and went on to have two more kids – son Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, nine – before splitting in April 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.
While Anderson's comment about Cavallari "hooking up" with Statham made headlines, the actor wasn't the only name he dropped in the video.
Anderson further revealed: "Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back."
Cavallari – who was romantically linked to the country singer in September 2023 – laughed off the remark before yelling: "F---."
Following her split from Cutler, Cavallari dated another country star, Chase Rice, the following summer.
She recently opened up about her dating life during an episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast in October.
Cavallari told listeners: "I don't know how much time I have for dating.
"When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that's changed."
The same month, Cutler was busted for driving under the influence and gun possession in Tennessee.
After her ex-husband's arrest, Cavallari said on her podcast she hopes he "gets the help that he needs".
