Kim Kardashian Slated as 'Weird' For Posing Topless in Barmy Night-Time Photoshoot with Elon Musk's 'Creepy' $30,000 'Tesla Bot'
Kim Kardashian has been branded "weird" by fans courtesy of her latest photo shoot — a bizarre night-time collaberation with Elon Musk’s $30,000 Tesla Bot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 44, went topless under a black jacket while sitting on the robot's lap as they posed in the driver's seat of her custom Tesla Model S car.
She wore sheer, nude-toned tights with black stockings and a garter belt printed on them — creating the illusion Kardashian wasn't wearing any underwear.
The Skims co-founder crouched down beside the expensive car while the robot relaxed in the driver's seat with one foot resting on her driveway.
One shot, which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, captured the model from the neck down as the robot appeared to touch her thigh.
Another showed Kardashian and the robot holding hands inside the luxury electric car.
Fans of the mother-of-four were left shocked by the photoshoot, with many calling it "embarrassing" and "scary".
While some found the "sexualization" of the robot to be "disturbing".
Meanwhile, on Reddit, in a dedicated Kardashian subreddit, fans were even more baffled.
One penned: "This is next level weird."
Another said: "She's a weirdo. I can't decide what's worse these photos or the fact she's publicly begging for Elon's attention."
While a fourth said: "They’re going to output increasingly whack s--t just to stay relevant. The nonstop performative behavior is so embarrassing."
And a fifth added: "Doing this weird s--t when she could just be a regular mom who spends time with her kids… I just don't get."
The shoot comes after Kardashian was accused of channeling her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori for her latest SKKN advert.
Leaving very little to the imagination with her barely-there outfit, Kardashian could be seen rocking a fur coat and some sheer white tights.
SKNN is Kim's own range, which means she has creative control over the process of what she wears in the ad campaign, leaving fans asking why she's "dressing like Kanye's wife."
RadarOnline.com revealed in September Kardashian dispatches "trusted nannies and her own security" to supervise her kids when they go away with West and Censori.
An insider said: "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security."
The source continued: "There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have.
"Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."
Kardashian and rapper West, 47, married in 2014 but divorced eight years later in 2022.
They share and co-parent kids North, 11; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.
West later married architectural designer Censori, 29, in a secret ceremony less than two months after he finalized his divorce from the Kardashians star..
