Reality TV Princess Kim Kardashian Hasn't Cooked for Family in 2 Years – With Last Meal for Kids Concocted in Halloween 2022!
Reality princess Kim Kardashian is no domestic diva – she hasn't cooked for her family in years.
Daughter North West recently called out the pampered mom of four's culinary shortcomings in an interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
North griped: "You haven't cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."
That feast – fried chicken, cornbread, and mac and cheese – is one of Kim's few go-to's in the kitchen.
Kardashian, 44, admitted: "I'm a one-trick pony."
But North, 11, revealed her mom is also good at making something else – cucumbers and salt.
With gobs of dough from her reality empire and enterprises like the SKIMS line, Kim doesn't really have to slave over a hot stove.
An insider said: "Anytime she gets a craving for anything she sends one of her staff out to get it for her. And she does it multiple times a day because she's always craving different things.
"She also gets stuff couriered from around the country. Like if she's craving beignets from New Orleans, or pizza from Chicago, she'll get it rush delivered the same day."
But the curvy celeb is also concerned with keeping her figure.
The source said: "She's very conscious about gaining weight, so she'll literally have just a bite or two of whatever it is and toss out the rest. She'll do the same with the gourmet meals that her private chefs whip up."
Meanwhile, North and her siblings apparently get whatever they want.
The insider said: "The chefs cook whatever each of her kids want to eat, so five different meals, three times a day. It's outrageous and so wasteful, but Kim's oblivious.”
