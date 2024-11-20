Why Halle Berry is Set to Call Boyfriend Van Hunt to Testify in Her Bitter Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez
Halle Berry has decided to call her boyfriend, Van Hunt, to testify in her custody battle with Olivier Martinez.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the X-Men actress planned to address Martinez’s alleged interference with their son Maceo’s growth and therapeutic process in court.
Berry, 58, submitted her witness list weeks before she's scheduled to face off with Martinez, 58.
According to court documents, Hunt, 54, is expected to discuss his communications regarding the former couple's parenting styles.
Berry said Hunt will answer questions for about 30 minutes and talk about his "efforts to promote co-parenting between the parties and his observations regarding [Berry's] efforts to co-parent with (Martinez)".
The Swordfish actress will also reportedly call a woman named Erica, who she said will tell the court about Martinez's attempts to "interfere with Maceo's relationship with [Berry]".
Martinez submitted his list of witnesses to the court, including a woman named Miryam, who worked for Berry for 20 years.
According to the S.W.A.T. actor, Miryam plans to testify about her "observations of Maceo in [Berry's] care and Maceo's interactions with [Berry], as well as her interactions and communications with [Berry] as it relates to the minor child, this (divorce) and custody proceeding".
Martinez also said he would question Berry for two hours and would testify himself.
Berry already agreed to pay $8,000 a month in child support, and both parties agreed to participate in co-parenting therapy sessions.
However, Martinez had a provision added that Berry’s boyfriend could not participate in the sessions.
In August, the Academy Award-winning actress accused her ex of skipping out on the therapy sessions despite the agreement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Martinez already requested the judge overseeing the case to cross-examine the actress over her "twisted narrative" and "false claims".
His attorney claimed Berry is "seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties' minor child's mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties' son psychiatric medication".
Martinez's lawyer further accused the Catwoman star of "attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing" after a separate motion for emergency orders was denied in July.
The filing continued: "[Berry] is making this sole custody request and refusing to set it on a date sufficiently far ahead for [Martinez] to defend it, knowing full well that [Martinez] has been asking [Berry] for months to make an attorney fee contribution as he does not have sufficient funds to pay his counsel.
"She has refused this request, despite the fact that [Berry] is admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time, and likely more given her new movie about to be released."
