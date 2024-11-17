Your tip
'Diddy' Admitted He Went to Therapy Over Jennifer Lopez and Other Relationships — And Confessed He Suffered 'Drastic Mood Swings'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs went to therapy over his relaationship to Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reveals he had drastic mood swings, which led him to seek therapy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul had struggled to move on from his relationship with This Is Me pop star Jennifer Lopez.

diddy therapy jennifer lopez relationships drastic mood swings
Source: MEGA

Diddy dated Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2001.

In a resurfaced interview from Playboy Magazine, Diddy, 55, admitted to turning to professional help after struggling with his past romances.

He told the magazine: "I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good,

"I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when (The Notorious) B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.

"I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim (Porter), about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."

diddy therapy jennifer lopez relationships drastic mood swings
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been trying to distance herself from Diddy after his arrest.

The disgraced music producer is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) while awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has also been accused of sexually assaulting and physically abusing over 120 people in various civil lawsuits levied against him.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who is reportedly representing the alleged Diddy victims, recently filed a claim alleging the Come With Me rapper of sexually assaulting at least seven victims at the party, one of whom was reportedly 13 at the time.

A source recently told RadarOnline.com how, despite no evidence linking her to Diddy's alleged wrongdoings, "Jennifer knows everyone is asking" about it, and she appears to be avoiding answering any questions.

diddy therapy jennifer lopez relationships drastic mood swings
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's history with Diddy has been a 'PR disaster'.

The drama surrounding the Marry Me actress and her history with her ex has reportedly been a "PR disaster" for her and is allegedly beginning to affect her health.

Lopez's recent wave of negative publicity surrounding Diddy follows her widely publicized divorce from Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck, whom she separated from in August after two years of marriage.

diddy therapy jennifer lopez relationships drastic mood swings
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of her divorce to Ben Affleck.

The embattled rapper's legal team has denied the accusations in a statement: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

Combs first denied any wrongdoing in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping and physically abusing her when they were dating.

Diddy settled the case less than 24 hours later but was forced to issue a public apology when a hotel security video surfaced of the music producer violently kicking and pulling his then-girlfriend.

