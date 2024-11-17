'Diddy' Admitted He Went to Therapy Over Jennifer Lopez and Other Relationships — And Confessed He Suffered 'Drastic Mood Swings'

In a resurfaced interview from Playboy Magazine, Diddy, 55, admitted to turning to professional help after struggling with his past romances.

He told the magazine: "I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good,

"I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when (The Notorious) B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.

"I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim (Porter), about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."