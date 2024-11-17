Donald Trump's 'Fascist-Style' Deportation Scheme Blueprint Revealed: Border Closure, Mexico Wall Comeback and 'Alien Enemies' Act

Dubbed "Operation Aurora", this initiative draws inspiration from historical precedents such as the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which empowers the president to detain and deport non-citizens during times of war.

Trump's target demographic includes individuals from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua, whom he labels as "vicious criminals".

For countries unwilling to repatriate their nationals, Trump plans to impose sanctions and travel bans to ensure compliance.

The deportation process will unfold in three phases, with the first two estimated to cost up to $300 billion. The final phase involves the roundup of millions of remaining illegal immigrants from various workplaces, followed by swift deportations.

To streamline these expulsions, Trump is considering the deployment of the military to establish "tent cities" on federal lands.