Donald Trump's 'Fascist-Style' Deportation Scheme Blueprint Revealed: Border Closure, Mexico Wall Comeback and 'Alien Enemies' Act

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to deport millions of immigrants.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is preparing to close the southern border and launch what is being called "the biggest mass deportation in American history".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect aims to remove 20 million illegal immigrants from US soil, and the specifics of this "Fascist-style" scheme have now been unveiled.

donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Dubbed "Operation Aurora", this initiative draws inspiration from historical precedents such as the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which empowers the president to detain and deport non-citizens during times of war.

Trump's target demographic includes individuals from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua, whom he labels as "vicious criminals".

For countries unwilling to repatriate their nationals, Trump plans to impose sanctions and travel bans to ensure compliance.

The deportation process will unfold in three phases, with the first two estimated to cost up to $300 billion. The final phase involves the roundup of millions of remaining illegal immigrants from various workplaces, followed by swift deportations.

To streamline these expulsions, Trump is considering the deployment of the military to establish "tent cities" on federal lands.

donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is planning on passing a number of executive orders once he takes office.

The blueprint for this unprecedented deportation effort includes a series of executive orders Trump will immediately sign upon his inauguration.

These orders include the temporary closure of the southern border to address the overwhelming backlog of immigration cases.

Additionally, plans are in place to enhance border security by increasing the presence of armed officers on horseback and resuming construction on the US-Mexico border wall.

donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to shut down the southern border.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential economic repercussions of Trump's plan.

Farmers in Florida are already experiencing labor shortages, signaling a broader impact on industries reliant on immigrant workers.

There have also been legal challenges, and resistance from advocacy groups is expected, with the American Civil Liberties Union poised to contest deportations in court.

donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been called a 'fascist' by some of his former cabnet members.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, before the election, several of Trump's former cabinet members spoke out about the Republican leader's "fascist" tendencies and obsession with leaders like Adolf Hitler.

Former chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, called the soon-to-be president "an authoritarian" who "admires people who are dictators".

Kelly added: "(H)e has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."

Trump's former top-ranking military official Mark Milley, a four-star general who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told journalist Bob Woodward the ex-president is "fascist to the core".

Milley added: "No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump. Now I realize he's a total fascist. He is the most dangerous person to this country."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

