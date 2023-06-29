Halle Berry in No Rush to Down the Aisle With Boyfriend Van Hunt After Bitter Past Divorces: Sources
Halle Berry and her musician boyfriend Van Hunt are going strong, but sources say the actress has no current plans for marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, the 56-year-old actress has told her partner of three and a half years to hold off on any sort of proposal.
Following three failed unions (with David Justice, Eric Benét and Oliver Martinez), “Halle doesn’t want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van’s so easygoing and great with her two kids [Nahla, 15, and Maceo-Robert, 9], but the idea of saying ‘I do,’ only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her.”
The insider added that Halle is happy to avoid a conversation about a prenuptial agreement. “That always complicates things,” said the source who noted the A-list star is worth an estimated $50 million compares to Van’s $10 million.
“She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?” said the source.
Halle has not been afraid to publicly show her love to Van. Earlier this month, she posted a series of photos showing them kissing captioned, “Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!”
Last year, Halle spoke to AARP The Magazine about Van. She said “for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders” in all aspects of her life.
Halle added, "I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,'”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Halle had a rocky split form her ex-Olivier. The two settled their divorce in 2016. The exes agreed to share physical and legal custody of their son Maceo.
Halle famously battled her ex-Gabriel Aubry, who is the father to her daughter Nahla, in court. In 2014, she demanded her $16k per month child support checks be slashed down to $3k.