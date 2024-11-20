Michael Wolff's Tell-All Book on Trump Slammed by President-Elect: The Don's Team Brands Its Explosive Claims About his Links to Jeffrey Epstein 'Fiction'

Donald Trump's senior staff have blasted Michael Wolff's tell-all book for spewing false claims about the president-elect. RadarOnline.com can reveal the "blanket statement" shared by the staff denouncing the "peddler of fake news", which sharply denied the misleading allegations made by the author regarding one of Trump's former relationships.

Source: MEGA Trump's staff falsely denied claims made by the author regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In his new book, Trump's FBI, Wolff made several controversial accusations about the connection between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein – who died in 2019 under suspicious circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges. The statement was issued after Wolff alleged Trump had closer ties to the late billionaire s-- offender than had previously been reported.

Source: NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Epstein died in 2019 under suspicious circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Trump's staff wrote: "A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened."

The statement continued: "As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. "Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."

The statement was co-signed by incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, senior adviser Danielle Alvarez, campaign manager Chris LaCivita, and others. Regarding the claims, Wolff said his source for the allegations was Epstein himself – claiming the billionaire was a "secret source" for his past books on Trump.

Wolff further claimed he possessed over 100 hours of tapes of Epstein discussing the inner workings of the Trump White House during his first term and his long-standing friendship with Trump before he took office. The author said Trump and Epstein had a deeper relationship than the public knew and referred to them as "brothers in arms".

Source: MEGA Wolff claimed Trump and Epstein had a deeper relationship than the public knew about.

Wolff argued that the president-elect knew about "girls" being present at Epstein's home, despite leaving out whether or not Trump was involved in any of the crimes committed by the disgraced financier. The author said: "And the young girls are topless in some of the pictures; they're sitting on his lap. And there's one I especially remember where there's a telltale stain on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing."

According to Wolff, the photos vanished when the FBI raided Epstein’s house and took the safe back in 2019. The journalist also accused Trump and Epstein of sharing a girlfriend and placing a bet on who would be the first to sleep with Princess Diana.

The friendship between Trump and Epstein ultimately soured over a real estate deal in 2004. Wolff claimed Epstein bid $36 million on a Palm Beach house and asked Trump for advice on moving the pool, but Trump secretly placed his own $40 million bid for the property, leading to the fallout.

Source: NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Wolff alleged Epstein and Trump's friendship ended in 2004 over a real estate fallout.

While Wolff seemed confident in his statements, the author has a history of retracting or facing challenges over explosive claims that were later shown to be false. His detailed exposé of the first Trump administration, Fire and Fury, faced criticism for numerous inaccuracies.