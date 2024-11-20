Jeff Bezos Selling His 'Old' $39Million Private Jet as His Prized 'Washington Post' Burns After His Decision to Block Paper’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

The Amazon billionaire is selling his private jet for close to $40million.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Amazon billionaire is selling his "old" private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, as he has received plenty of backlash for high carbon emissions from his jets.

Jeff Bezos has decided he can live without his private jet by his side.

Bezos will now have one less private jet as he's selling his 2015 Gulfstream G650ER.

According to date from the Federal Aviation Administration, the private jet is registered to a holding company called Poplar Glen LLC. Washington state records from 2004, when the firm was launched, confirm that Bezos, who has a net worth of $217billion, owns the company.

The 60-year-old has apparently listed his 2015 private jet for close to $40million on the aviation marketplace Controller. In comparison, a brand new G650ER goes for $65million.

Bezos, who is the second richest man in the world, is asking for $39million for his jet.

Anyone who finds enough millions to purchase the businessman's old jet will have plenty of lavish amenities. Photos in the listing show the jet's beige and brown interior with several living areas.

Bezos' jet, according to the description, has meeting rooms, bathrooms, and couches on board. There is also room for 14 passengers.

The former CEO of Amazon made sure to get the most use out of his jet, as he logged 224 hours across 73 flights this year alone according to JetSpy data. All of that flying racked up about $677,000 in fuel and emitted close to 1,100 tons of carbon.

Bezos also won't be missing this jet as he already owns three more, including a Gulfstream G700 - he purchased the $80million jet in August.