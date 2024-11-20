Jeff Bezos Selling His 'Old' $39Million Private Jet as His Prized 'Washington Post' Burns After His Decision to Block Paper’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
Jeff Bezos has decided he can live without his private jet by his side.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Amazon billionaire is selling his "old" private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER, as he has received plenty of backlash for high carbon emissions from his jets.
The 60-year-old has apparently listed his 2015 private jet for close to $40million on the aviation marketplace Controller. In comparison, a brand new G650ER goes for $65million.
According to date from the Federal Aviation Administration, the private jet is registered to a holding company called Poplar Glen LLC. Washington state records from 2004, when the firm was launched, confirm that Bezos, who has a net worth of $217billion, owns the company.
Anyone who finds enough millions to purchase the businessman's old jet will have plenty of lavish amenities. Photos in the listing show the jet's beige and brown interior with several living areas.
Bezos' jet, according to the description, has meeting rooms, bathrooms, and couches on board. There is also room for 14 passengers.
The former CEO of Amazon made sure to get the most use out of his jet, as he logged 224 hours across 73 flights this year alone according to JetSpy data. All of that flying racked up about $677,000 in fuel and emitted close to 1,100 tons of carbon.
Bezos also won't be missing this jet as he already owns three more, including a Gulfstream G700 - he purchased the $80million jet in August.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Meanwhile, Bezos may be thinking of keeping himself distracted on his private jet as the Washington Post, which he owns, has received plenty of pushback from angry readers.
In October, more than 250,000 readers canceled their subscriptions after Bezos blocked its editorial board from publishing an endorsement of Kamala Harris, according to a report. The current Vice President ended up losing to Donald Trump in her race to become the country's next president.
At the time, Bezos defended his move, calling it a “a principled decision” given that political endorsements “create a perception of bias”.
He added that he wished the decision to end presidential endorsements had been done earlier: "In a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy.”
Despite the noise, Bezos is focusing on the positives in his life, including tying the knot with Lauren Sanchez in what is set to be an "extravagant" Aspen ceremony.
A source shared: "They're getting ready for a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas. They're planning an extravagant ceremony and are sparing no expense in creating a white Christmas affair."
The upcoming wedding is expected to be a star-studded gathering, with notable personalities from Hollywood and the business world on the guest list.
After his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos found love with Sanchez, a media personality, news anchor, and entertainment reporter.
Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a pink diamond ring valued at $2.5million in 2023.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.