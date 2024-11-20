WATCH: Prince Harry Yelps In Pain as He Gets 'Tattoo' On Latest Solo Outing — But it's Not What You Think
A viral video captured the eyebrow-raising moment Prince Harry was "tattooed" by singer Jelly Roll.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the footage featured the rouge royal wincing in pain as the country hip-hop star took a tattoo gun to his skin, carefully inscribing "I Am Jelly Roll" on Harry's neck.
While it appeared Harry, 40, made a brazen choice to let Jelly Roll, 39, permanently mark his skin, it turned out to be a promotional skit for the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.
The video was shared by the Invictus Games on X along with the caption: "The most (mind-blowing emoji) inking of a deal in Invictus Games history. Watch when Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex meets @JellyRoll615 at East Side Ink Tattoo."
In the video, a jittery Harry was seen waiting by himself at a tattoo parlor.
He then asked a man who seemingly worked at the studio, "Is he going to be here anytime soon?" to which the man replied, "Oh yeah, he should be here very promptly. I hear he's always on time."
An image of table donned with ink canisters and a tattoo gun flashed on screen as the father-of-two asked another question: "This is where people get tattooed, right?"
The man once again reassured the royal renegade, "It is, it's the tattoo chair, and the tattoo station and uh –" before Jelly Roll's entrance interrupted the conversation.
Jelly Roll eagerly greeted Harry before telling him: "Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?"
- Shirtless Armie Hammer Unveils Symbolic Tattoos During Rare Outing After Ex-Girlfriends Release Audio Recordings
- 'Should Have Canceled That Show': Fans Accuse Rapper Nelly Of Being High During Viral Juicy Fest Performance In Australia
- Aaron Carter Flaunts New Face Tattoo & Bong Video Amid Shocking Downfall
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Harry seemingly took a bit of acting advice from wife Meghan Markle, former Suits star, as he put on his best confused face and wagged his finger as he told Jelly Roll: "No, no, no, why are you wearing gloves?"
The hitmaker responded: "We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games" to which Harry quipped back, "Uh, no. I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!"
The pair then went on to make a deal, Jelly Roll would perform at the Invictus Games – Harry's charity for wounded veterans – in exchange for tattooing Harry.
The monarch gave in, telling the performer: "Alright, screw it. Let's go."
He then joked as Jelly Roll suggested his neck for the tattoo placement: "I was thinking my lower back or my a--."
Harry proceeded to wince and yelped out in pain as Jelly Roll inked the side of his neck.
The lighthearted promotional skit followed Harry's recent solo trip to Vancouver, where he unveiled the Invictus Games school program. His travel to Canada marked his most recent outing without Markle as he continues to take on a more independent role promoting his charitable efforts.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.