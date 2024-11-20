Death of Huge Rap and Acting Legend, 54, Sparks Flood of Celebrity Tributes: 'Rest in Power'
Veteran West Coast rapper Saafir has died aged 54, according to fellow hip-hop star Xzibit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pimp My Ride host, 50, broke the news of his friend and former collaborator's passing on social media, sparking a flurry of tributes from other well-wishers.
Saafir, real name Reggie Gibson, made his debut record in 1993 and became an influential figure in West Coast rap, although larger commercial success mostly evaded him.
He expanded into acting 1993 with a part in the movie Menace II Society, featuring Jada Pinkett Smith making her big-screen debut.
Saafir had reportedly suffered from numerous health problems in recent years and been forced to use a wheelchair.
Announcing his death on Tuesday, a stunned Xzibit wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe I'm writing this right now, but don't know what else to do at the moment.
"Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away.
"We have so much history I can't even explain what I'm feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now."
He added: "Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time.
"That's all I have right now. My soul is crushed."
He concluded by declaring; "We love you Bro," and he hoped that his fallen friend — whom he referred to be his nickname "The Saucee Nomad" would "REST IN POWER."
Saafir and Xzibit's collaboration goes back to their time in the rap group Golden State Project, which was previously went by the name of Golden State Warriors and also featured Ras Kass as a member.
TMZ claim the late MC had died in his hometown of Oakland.
Early in his career, Saafir worked as a dancer for the hip-hop crew Digital Underground.
At one point he lived with rap legend Tupac Shakur, who set him on a path to dabbling in acting when he introduced him to the filmmaker duo Albert and Allen Hughes, who cast him in Menace II Society.
Saafir was one of the passengers on TWA Flight 843, which crash landed after an aborted takeoff on July 30, 1992.
Although all the passengers survived, he injured his back when he jumped out of the burning jet to the ground before an emergency slide had been erected.
But Saafir attributed many of his later issues to a cancerous tumor removed from his spine in 2005.
In an interview with 48 Hills from 2013, he said the surgery was intended to save his life and prevent him from being paralyzed for the rest of his life.
However, although he avoided becoming a paraplegic, he still lost significant functioning in his legs, and he blamed health insurance that failed to adequately pay for treatments to help him walk again for confining him to a wheelchair.
Saafir is survived by his son, the rapper Lil Saafir, and a brother.
