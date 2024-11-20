Hollywood 'Abuse Victim' Corey Feldman Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Spousal Support in Latest Twist of Their Brutal Divorce

Corey and Courtney tied the knot on November 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. However, their marriage ended up falling apart, leading the actor to file for legal separation in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Despite the movie star's initial request to deny spousal support, Courtney highlighted her financial struggles, including medical debts and unemployment.

Courtney emphasized her dire financial situation in court, expressing the need for support to cover essential expenses. Her lawyer claimed: "She is without funds for necessities of life, much less attorney fees or to hire a forensic accountant."

According to her attorney, Courtney "has been living with friends, has no vehicle, no income, and has had medical expenses which [Corey] will not reimburse or assist".

She initially requested $5,000 per month in support, citing her inability to maintain the lifestyle she had during her marriage to Corey.