Hollywood 'Abuse Victim' Corey Feldman Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Spousal Support in Latest Twist of Their Brutal Divorce
Corey Feldman's estranged wife, Courtney Feldman, has scored a massive win in her divorce from the Hollywood star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Goonies star's former wife got the court to approve her plea for increased spousal support.
According to recently surfaced court documents, a hearing took place on November 15, where Corey, 53, and Courtney, 34, presented their cases in court with their legal teams.
The judge ruled in favor of Courtney, ordering Corey to pay $3,500 per month until a final decision is made. However, the court noted that the issue of retroactive support has yet to be resolved.
Corey and Courtney tied the knot on November 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. However, their marriage ended up falling apart, leading the actor to file for legal separation in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences".
Despite the movie star's initial request to deny spousal support, Courtney highlighted her financial struggles, including medical debts and unemployment.
Courtney emphasized her dire financial situation in court, expressing the need for support to cover essential expenses. Her lawyer claimed: "She is without funds for necessities of life, much less attorney fees or to hire a forensic accountant."
According to her attorney, Courtney "has been living with friends, has no vehicle, no income, and has had medical expenses which [Corey] will not reimburse or assist".
She initially requested $5,000 per month in support, citing her inability to maintain the lifestyle she had during her marriage to Corey.
Courtney said the Stand By Me actor abandoned her and claimed her ex makes about $280,000 monthly income.
Corey contested his wife's claims of his monthly earnings, stating that he only had $34,000 in the bank and significant debts. He denied living a luxurious lifestyle during their marriage, claiming: "We lived a modest middle-class lifestyle."
According to the legal docs, the 53-year-old reportedly spent around $5,000 on healthcare, $2,000 on groceries, $2,000 on eating out, and $1,000 on laundry.
The former child actor also brought up how he paid for Courtney's healthcare certification, which she opted not to pursue professionally.
The actor's former wife accused her husband of leaving their marriage after she expressed her intention to stop indulging in drugs.
She claimed: "My decision to quit drugs and 'our lifestyle' was the reason our marriage ended.
"May 2023, I informed Corey I would not be 'partying' anymore, and further, because of my deteriorating health and increased stress, I would not be going on tour. Once I said no to the drugs, our relationship unraveled quickly."
Corey denied the claim and said they couldn't afford to use drugs at the time.
