Sharon Osbourne 'On Irreversible Downward Spiral' After Ozempic Use: 'It's Wrecked Her Metabolism and There's No Going Back'

Sharon Osbourne is at the center of fears she'll never again be able to put on weight after her Ozempic use.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne has sparked health concerns once again due to her Ozempic use with one pal commenting: "It's wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back."

After living her whole life in the spotlight, the TV personality has undergone a range of procedures over the years including a gastric band, full facelifts, tummy tuck, an eyelift, breast implants, abdominoplasty, and Botox, RadarOnline can reveal.

Osbourne is now struggling to put weight back on.

Osbourne, 72, has spoken openly about her past surgeries and she shocked the public last December after losing a shocking 42lbs on wonder drug Ozempic.

Even though she was initially thrilled with the results when she first started taking the drug in December 2022, friends have revealed the star now fears she has gone too far, despite confirming last November that she had been off the drug "a while now".

Although she has tried to consume high-calorie foods, Osbourne has not regained any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at the results.

One worried friend told us: "The weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her. She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures. They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."

A worried friend said: 'The weight loss drugs have wrecked Osbourne's metabolism and there's no going back for her.'

Last year Osbourne admitted that she needed to "put weight back on" after the Ozempic loss.

Recalling the moment that she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug, she told a magazine: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.

"The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.

Last year, Osbourne admitted she needed to 'put weight back on' after the Ozempic loss.

"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb and it was like, 'Oh no'. I needed to put some weight back on, which I have."

According to the Ozempic website, using the drug can have uncomfortable side effects that include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

Speaking about her experience with the drug, Osbourne previously said: "I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.

Three years prior, Osbourne talked about a facelift gone awry, which left her with an uneven face looking like a 'cyclops'.

"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 lbs. and I can’t afford to lose any more."

Three years prior Osbourne wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne — talked about a facelift gone awry, which left her with an uneven face and looking like a "cyclops".

The music mogul described the five-hour surgery ordeal as the "worst thing she ever did".

Osbourne said about her weight loss: 'I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff.'

While sharing her experience with The Times Magazine she said: "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

