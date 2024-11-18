Sharon Osbourne 'On Irreversible Downward Spiral' After Ozempic Use: 'It's Wrecked Her Metabolism and There's No Going Back'

Osbourne, 72, has spoken openly about her past surgeries and she shocked the public last December after losing a shocking 42lbs on wonder drug Ozempic.

Even though she was initially thrilled with the results when she first started taking the drug in December 2022, friends have revealed the star now fears she has gone too far, despite confirming last November that she had been off the drug "a while now".

Although she has tried to consume high-calorie foods, Osbourne has not regained any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at the results.

One worried friend told us: "The weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her. She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures. They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."