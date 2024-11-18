Trump's Would-Be Golf Course Assassin Writes Chilling Jailhouse Letter: Ryan Wesley Brands American Voters 'Uneducated Morons' and 'Whining Babies'

He also predicted whose lives now hang in the balance after his dramatic arrest at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15.

"Human rights, freedom and democracy should always be at the top of everyone's list of primary concerns, and hopefully one that the majority of Americans are willing to fight and die for," Routh wrote in the letter that RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained.

He added: "I am certainly prepared and willing to die for those principles."