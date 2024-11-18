Your tip
Trump's Would-Be Golf Course Assassin Writes Chilling Jailhouse Letter: Ryan Wesley Brands American Voters 'Uneducated Morons' and 'Whining Babies'

donald trump would be assassin ryan wesley routh read the manifesto
Source: MEGA/Facebook

In a sensational jailhouse letter to a reporter from inside the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Ryan Wesley Routh ranted about his twisted motives to kill Trump, 78.

By:

Nov. 18 2024

The man arrested after allegedly hiding at one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a gun and who planned to assassinate the President-elect has spoken out from behind bars, detailing how he fears he could be rubbed out while awaiting trial.

donald trump would be assassin ryan wesley routh read the manifesto
Source: MEGA

Routh was charged with the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, “which strikes at the very heart of our democratic system,” according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

He also predicted whose lives now hang in the balance after his dramatic arrest at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15.

"Human rights, freedom and democracy should always be at the top of everyone's list of primary concerns, and hopefully one that the majority of Americans are willing to fight and die for," Routh wrote in the letter that RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained.

He added: "I am certainly prepared and willing to die for those principles."

donald trump assassination threats iran ryan routh charged shooting
Source: MEGA

A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging Routh, 58, with attempting to kill President Donald J. Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15.

According to federal lawmen, Routh was skulking in the shrubbery and pointing an SKS-style semiautomatic rifle through a fence at the former president, who has since won a second term in the White House.

Investigators said Routh fled the scene after a Secret Service agent squeezed off four rounds — but was later apprehended.

The 58-year-old from Hawaii has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges but could face life in prison if convicted.

donald trump assassination threats iran ryan routh charged shooting
Source: MEGA

Trump was golfing at Trump International on Sept. 15, and a Secret Service agent conducting a perimeter security sweep saw the partially obscured face of a man — later identified as Routh — in the brush along the fence line near the sixth hole.

In a letter to veteran reporter Douglas Montero, Routh likened Trump's 2024 election campaign to a "coup" and expressed fears over a potential civil war and foreign troops hunting Americans on U.S. soil.

But Routh also accused his fellow citizens of being "uneducated morons" and "whining babies".

In addition, the madman pompously bragged he could do more for America in “one week” than Trump did during his first-four year term.

donald trump would be assassin ryan wesley routh read the manifesto
Source: SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

In a handwritten letter from Routh addressed “Dear World,” he stated, among other things, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.”

At an earlier court hearing, lawmen claimed a witness provided letters supposedly written by Routh, including one addressed to 'The World'.

That note shockingly read: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can complete the job.”

inside trump shooter ryan wesley rouths hate filled book assassinate
Source: MEGA

Routh was charged with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer (a Secret Service Agent), felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Prosecutors had warned Routh might verbally lash out from his cell and asked a judge to limit his access to case materials amid concerns he could call for violence against Trump.

But lawyers for the former roofer, a convicted felon, argued that it would violate his right to free speech and a fair trial.

Now, in his latest unhinged letter, Routh suggested his own life could be cut short if one of the “nufs” in prison stabs him to death.

