Trump's Would-Be Golf Course Assassin Writes Chilling Jailhouse Letter: Ryan Wesley Brands American Voters 'Uneducated Morons' and 'Whining Babies'
The man arrested after allegedly hiding at one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a gun and who planned to assassinate the President-elect has spoken out from behind bars, detailing how he fears he could be rubbed out while awaiting trial.
In a sensational jailhouse letter to a reporter from inside the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Ryan Wesley Routh ranted about his twisted motives to kill Trump, 78.
He also predicted whose lives now hang in the balance after his dramatic arrest at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15.
"Human rights, freedom and democracy should always be at the top of everyone's list of primary concerns, and hopefully one that the majority of Americans are willing to fight and die for," Routh wrote in the letter that RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained.
He added: "I am certainly prepared and willing to die for those principles."
According to federal lawmen, Routh was skulking in the shrubbery and pointing an SKS-style semiautomatic rifle through a fence at the former president, who has since won a second term in the White House.
Investigators said Routh fled the scene after a Secret Service agent squeezed off four rounds — but was later apprehended.
The 58-year-old from Hawaii has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges but could face life in prison if convicted.
In a letter to veteran reporter Douglas Montero, Routh likened Trump's 2024 election campaign to a "coup" and expressed fears over a potential civil war and foreign troops hunting Americans on U.S. soil.
But Routh also accused his fellow citizens of being "uneducated morons" and "whining babies".
In addition, the madman pompously bragged he could do more for America in “one week” than Trump did during his first-four year term.
At an earlier court hearing, lawmen claimed a witness provided letters supposedly written by Routh, including one addressed to 'The World'.
That note shockingly read: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can complete the job.”
Prosecutors had warned Routh might verbally lash out from his cell and asked a judge to limit his access to case materials amid concerns he could call for violence against Trump.
But lawyers for the former roofer, a convicted felon, argued that it would violate his right to free speech and a fair trial.
Now, in his latest unhinged letter, Routh suggested his own life could be cut short if one of the “nufs” in prison stabs him to death.
