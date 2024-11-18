Prince William and Hilary Clinton at Center of 'New IRA Terror Threat' After Being Booed on State Visits
Spies guarding Prince William have warned the future King he is still a target for IRA dissident groups after he was booed by pro-Palestine supporters in Northern Ireland.
William was met with a gale of protest when he made a surprise visit to the capital Belfast this week, RadarOnline can reveal.
And Hilary Clinton has been briefed about the group after she was heckled at Queen's University Belfast by anti-war protesters.
We can disclose that he's met with high-ranking top brass at Britain's Secret Intelligence Service to be told that the threat from splinter groups of the Irish Republican Army is still "present".
Agents connected to former US Secretary of State Clinton's security detail have also been filled-in on the groups.
A source told us: "The Palestine protesters were a useful reminder that the Royal Family and foreign politicians like Clinton are still a target for people with an agenda and there is no more powerful agenda than freedom for Northern Ireland from the British crown for those connected with the IRA.
"There is still a threat to him and the wider Royal Family from such groups and senior figures have met with William and his courtiers to reinforce that message. Hilary Clinton and people like her are also potential targets as they are establishment figures in their own nations."
Spy office MI5 has dissident republicans in a state of panic after agents sent warning text messages to members.
The security service believe they have the few remaining members of New IRA backed into a corner and have started targeting people who have been used by republicans to store weapons and other equipment.
MI5 has turned to directly messaging Irish republicans and their family members in a bid to turn the screw on dissident terrorists.
This month text messages were sent en masse from a mobile phone claiming to be MI5 and warning the recipients they faced being raided.
In the first jaw-dropping text it states quite openly: "This is MI5. We are aware that you and your associates are storing illegal weapons and equipment on behalf of the IRA. We will be seeking to recover these items."
Senior members of the terror group’s political wing, Saoradh, believe the messages to be legitimate – so much so they posted them on social media in a veiled threat to anyone of thinking of taking up MI5’s offer to contact them.
A second message stated: "This is MI5, we are aware that DR’s [Dissident Republicans] are pressurizing financially vulnerable members of the community to store equipment on their behalf.
"If this is you and you would like to talk, please call this number."
The first text was an attempt to shake those involved in supporting beleaguered republican boss Thomas Ashe Mellon and what’s left of his New IRA gang.
But the second text was a clear attempt to appeal to those vulnerable people who have been coerced into supporting the gang by hiding guns, ammunition and other terrorist items.
Mellon had Saoradh post the messages immediately on their Facebook page under the heading "MI5 Contact Republicans Activists and Family Members" and accompanied by the following message: "Saoradh have been contacted by a number of Republicans and their family members today after receiving text messages from MI5.
"In their attempts to entrap, entice, and engage with Republicans and individuals close to Republicans, British Military Intelligence continue with their pattern of sending unsolicited messages."
