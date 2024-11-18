Prince William and Hilary Clinton at Center of 'New IRA Terror Threat' After Being Booed on State Visits

And Hilary Clinton has been briefed about the group after she was heckled at Queen's University Belfast by anti-war protesters.

We can disclose that he's met with high-ranking top brass at Britain's Secret Intelligence Service to be told that the threat from splinter groups of the Irish Republican Army is still "present".

Agents connected to former US Secretary of State Clinton's security detail have also been filled-in on the groups.

A source told us: "The Palestine protesters were a useful reminder that the Royal Family and foreign politicians like Clinton are still a target for people with an agenda and there is no more powerful agenda than freedom for Northern Ireland from the British crown for those connected with the IRA.

"There is still a threat to him and the wider Royal Family from such groups and senior figures have met with William and his courtiers to reinforce that message. Hilary Clinton and people like her are also potential targets as they are establishment figures in their own nations."

Spy office MI5 has dissident republicans in a state of panic after agents sent warning text messages to members.