polls and betting odds miss the mark as trump secures unexpected victory

Donald Trump successfully defeated Kamala Harris in last month's presidential race, clinching the title once again. Despite numerous traditional opinion polls predicting a tight race, the outcome was quite the opposite, with Trump securing a landslide victory. On the other hand, gambling platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi had been forecasting a strong Trump win, with some platforms even giving him a staggering 90-93% chance of reclaiming the White House.

Now that you've done your duty and cast your vote, perhaps even considered signing up at NoDepositRewards - where there are many betting platforms to choose from - what's done is done. Plus, much like the election result, it boils down to luck, so why not have fun with it if you can't control the outcome? Particularly if there’s a chance you might win big if you use your USA no deposit bonus codes wisely!

Irrespective of whether you’re part of MAGA or not, the reality is, the polls and betting odds most certainly didn’t get it right this time round. Let’s take a look at how they missed the mark.