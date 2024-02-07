'Dodged a Bullet': Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Shut Down Diddy's Valentine's Day Date Proposal
Kristin Cavallari revealed on her podcast, Let's Be Honest, that she "dodged a bullet" by turning down a date with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former reality TV star was discussing past dating stories with her friend Justin Anderson when Combs' name came up. Anderson mentioned that Combs was currently in hot water due to various lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs is currently facing lawsuits from multiple women. The mogul has denied all claims of wrongdoing.
While Cavallari did not go into detail about Combs's legal troubles, she agreed that he was "not a good look" and expressed relief that she had turned down his invitation.
Cavallari shared the story of how Combs had asked her out when she was in her early twenties.
On Valentine's Day, Combs allegedly sent her an extravagant gift consisting of "the biggest bouquet of flowers, a large box of chocolates, a huge teddy bear, and all of his tequila brand." Cavallari described it as something out of a movie.
Despite the grand gesture, Cavallari ultimately turned him down because she was not interested and felt that his actions were a red flag.
Cavallari and Anderson discussed the pressures of dating in Hollywood and how some people enter fake relationships to boost their fame. However, the reality TV star stated that she has always wanted to be more than just arm candy and has never been motivated by the desire for fame.
Cavallari's decision to turn down Diddy's invitation now seems even wiser, given the allegations and lawsuits surrounding him.
Diddy has recently demanded the identity of one of the four accusers be revealed in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the music mogul and his legal team filed their argument under seal.
The rapper said he recently learned the Plaintiff's name after being informed of her identity by her counsel. His team put together a motion to oppose her request to remain 'Jane Doe' but asked that the motion be sealed.
The judge has yet to rule.