Royal Health Scare: Queen Camilla, 77, Pulls Out of Major Event Hours Prior Amid Terrifying Battle with 'Potentially Deadly' Chest Infection
Queen Camilla has backed out of another major event as she continues to battle a "potentially deadly" chest infection.
RadarOnline.com can reveal hours before she was set to attend the Royal Variety Performance, Camilla cancelled her appearance citing "lingering post-viral symptoms" and doctor's orders for rest.
The cancellation is the latest in a string of missed events for Camilla, 77, who also abandoned plans to attend the U.K. Gladiator II premiere and Remembrance events.
The 77-year-old monarch – who has supported husband King Charles III and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid their cancer battles this year – was said to be "naturally disappointed" over missing the event.
According to the Sun, a royal insider said Camilla "sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on.'
"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."
Regarding Camilla's last-minute cancellation, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest.
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."
While Camilla focuses on getting "sufficient rest", cancer-stricken Charles will carry on with his schedule as normal.
The palace spokesperson confirmed: "His Majesty will attend as planned."
- Madonna Ignored Health Problems for Weeks Before Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection, Was Determined to Practice for Tour: Sources
- Not Again! Madonna Cancels London Show Due To 'Injuries' But Is 'Old Age' To Blame?
- Cancer, Pneumonia, Heart Attack: 10 Celebrities Who Faced Health Issues in 2023 From Shannen Doherty to O.J. Simpson
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Camilla reportedly came down with a chest infection after she returned home to England following her and Charles' nine-day royal tour in Samoa and Australia.
While Camilla said she was "on the mend" and "getting much better" during her appearance at the Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, her recent absences at larger events has sparked increased concern for health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chest infections can be "dangerous" for older adults – and in some cases can be "fatal".
She was missed at the star-studded premiere of Gladiator II in London last week, to which the palace released a similar disappointing statement on her absence.
A palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.
"She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
Prior to the film premiere, Camilla's chest infection forced her to miss the Remembrance Day service, which was led by Charles, as well as the Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey.
She was also notably absent at Charles' reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.