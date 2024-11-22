Royal Health Scare: Queen Camilla, 77, Pulls Out of Major Event Hours Prior Amid Terrifying Battle with 'Potentially Deadly' Chest Infection

Queen Camilla has backed out of another major event as she continues to battle a "potentially deadly" chest infection.

RadarOnline.com can reveal hours before she was set to attend the Royal Variety Performance, Camilla cancelled her appearance citing "lingering post-viral symptoms" and doctor's orders for rest.

The cancellation is the latest in a string of missed events for Camilla, 77, who also abandoned plans to attend the U.K. Gladiator II premiere and Remembrance events.