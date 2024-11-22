World on the Brink: West Braced for All-Out Conflict as Mad Vlad Putin Threatens to Blitz UK in Revenge for Storm Shadow Strike
Vladimir Putin is threatening to unleash his new deadly missile on the UK, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Russian president has called a secret meeting on Friday to discuss a potential revenge attack, after Ukraine were allowed to launch British-made weapons into enemy territory
As tensions between the West and Russia spill over, state-run channel Telegram chillingly shared Putin would be holding a secret meeting tonight but the Kremlin has yet to disclose what it will be about.
The channel also revealed there has been no contact between Russia and the U.S. with hostilities between the two reaching boiling point
Putin threatened to blitz military facilities in the U.K. and U.S. after the two countries allowed Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow and U.S-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia.
In a televised address on Thursday, the despot said his war in Ukraine was escalating towards a global conflict following the decision.
He then warned the West that Moscow could devastatingly strike back.
One of Ukraines ex-top generals eerily claimed World War Three had officially begun as his country prepares for a Russian revenge strike on its Parliament building.
Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said that the direct involvement of Russia's autocratic allies in its war on Ukraine means that World War III has started.
He said: "I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun.
"Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame.”
He added: "It is still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine.
"But for some reason our partners do not want to understand this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive with technology, but it is not clear whether it can win this battle alone."
In his televised speech, Putin said Russia had launched a new kind of hypersonic ballistic missile dubbed "Oreshnik" in response to Ukraine's strikes in Russia Kursk region.
The intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) hit a defence enterprise in the Ukrainian city of Dbipro yesterday morning.
A simulation video showing how these missiles operate reveals how it dodged Ukraine's defences'.
According to the tyrant, his new deadly weapon travelled at 10 times the speed of sound and therefore couldn't be intercepted.
Russian sources claim its 5,000km rangewould allow Russia to devastatingly strike most of Europe and the west coast of the U.S.
It was initially thought that Russia had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) but the US later clarified this was incorrect.
Speaking last night, Putin said: "Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against military facilities of countries that permit the use of their weapons against Russia.
"Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has acquired elements of global nature."
