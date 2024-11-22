World on the Brink: West Braced for All-Out Conflict as Mad Vlad Putin Threatens to Blitz UK in Revenge for Storm Shadow Strike

As tensions between the West and Russia spill over, state-run channel Telegram chillingly shared Putin would be holding a secret meeting tonight but the Kremlin has yet to disclose what it will be about.

The channel also revealed there has been no contact between Russia and the U.S. with hostilities between the two reaching boiling point

Putin threatened to blitz military facilities in the U.K. and U.S. after the two countries allowed Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow and U.S-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia.