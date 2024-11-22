World War 3 Has 'Officially Started': Nightmarish Warning Issued by Ukraine's Ex-Military Boss — With North Korea, Iran and China 'Backing Nuke-Obsessed Putin'
Ukraine’s ex-military commander has issued a stark warning that World War 3 is already underway.
RadarOnline.com can reveal soldiers from other countries are "standing in front of Ukraine", with Vladimir Putin's authoritarian allies – North Korea, Iran, and China – now actively backing his forces in battle as the war continues to escalate beyond Russia.
Valery Zaluzhny, who is now serving as Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, said during a recent ceremony in Kyiv: "I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun."
The General stated that as of this year, "Ukraine is no longer just fighting Russia; North Korean soldiers are now facing Ukraine."
His remarks came following reports stating roughly 10,000 North Korean soldiers had been sent to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, as Moscow aims to recapture its territory lost three months earlier.
Zaluzhny noted that Tehran had supplied Putin's forces with thousands of Shahed drones and helped Russia develop the technology to produce them.
Kyiv reported in September that over 8,000 Iran-made drones had been launched since the war began two and a half years ago, with many hitting both civilian homes and military targets.
Zaluzhny said: "Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame", adding that weapons from China and North Korea were being used in the conflict against his country.
This follows Moscow's ambassador to the UK declaring that Britain is now "directly involved" in the war after Kyiv's Storm Shadow strike on Russian territory.
When questioned if the UK is "at war", the PM said: "We're not at war, but Ukraine certainly is."
UK's prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also bashed Putin's "irresponsible rhetoric", saying: "Russia is the aggressor. This war could end today if Putin stopped being the aggressor."
Lt. Gen. Sir Rob Magowan, deputy chief of the British defense staff, said the British Army would be ready to confront Putin's forces immediately if Russia were to invade another European country beyond Ukraine.
He said: "If the British Army was asked to fight tonight, it would fight tonight.
"I don't think anybody in this room should be under any illusion that if the Russians invaded Eastern Europe tonight, then we would meet them in that fight."
However, Magowan's statement contrasts with the current state of the UK's military capabilities – acknowledging earlier this year that Britain’s troops would exhaust their ammunition and equipment in less than two months if engaged in a war with Putin's Russia.
As Russia draws on support from its allies, Ukraine continues to urge Western nations for more military aid.
This week, Ukraine used British Storm Shadow missiles in its first strike on Russian soil, following U.S. approval of ATACMS missiles.
Despite the dire situation, Zaluzhny called for increased support, warning that Ukraine may survive with advanced technology but can't win alone.
He stressed that the war could still be stopped on Ukrainian territory – though some allies haven't recognized the urgency.
Zaluzhny was removed as Ukraine's military chief in February after rumors of a leadership change. Known as the "Iron General", he was praised for halting Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
He acknowledged his removal in a brief statement, emphasizing the need to adapt to new realities for victory.
Zaluzhny was replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, who he is said to be close to.
