Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

World War 3 Has 'Officially Started': Nightmarish Warning Issued by Ukraine's Ex-Military Boss — With North Korea, Iran and China 'Backing Nuke-Obsessed Putin'

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Ukraine's former military chief has declared that World War 3 has 'begun'.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ukraine’s ex-military commander has issued a stark warning that World War 3 is already underway.

RadarOnline.com can reveal soldiers from other countries are "standing in front of Ukraine", with Vladimir Putin's authoritarian allies – North Korea, Iran, and China – now actively backing his forces in battle as the war continues to escalate beyond Russia.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin could deploy nuclear weapons to win the war
Source: MEGA

Ukraine's ex-military boss believes WWIII has kicked off.

Article continues below advertisement

Valery Zaluzhny, who is now serving as Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, said during a recent ceremony in Kyiv: "I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun."

The General stated that as of this year, "Ukraine is no longer just fighting Russia; North Korean soldiers are now facing Ukraine."

Article continues below advertisement
us intelligence knew about vladimir putins plans to invade ukraine
Source: MEGA

Putin's authoritarian allies, North Korea, Iran, and China, are now actively backing his forces on the battlefield.

Article continues below advertisement

His remarks came following reports stating roughly 10,000 North Korean soldiers had been sent to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, as Moscow aims to recapture its territory lost three months earlier.

Zaluzhny noted that Tehran had supplied Putin's forces with thousands of Shahed drones and helped Russia develop the technology to produce them.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyiv reported in September that over 8,000 Iran-made drones had been launched since the war began two and a half years ago, with many hitting both civilian homes and military targets.

Zaluzhny said: "Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame", adding that weapons from China and North Korea were being used in the conflict against his country.

Article continues below advertisement

This follows Moscow's ambassador to the UK declaring that Britain is now "directly involved" in the war after Kyiv's Storm Shadow strike on Russian territory.

When questioned if the UK is "at war", the PM said: "We're not at war, but Ukraine certainly is."

UK's prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also bashed Putin's "irresponsible rhetoric", saying: "Russia is the aggressor. This war could end today if Putin stopped being the aggressor."

Article continues below advertisement
mad vlad putin blasts ballistic rocket at ukraine for first time in revenge for bomb strikes as europe braces for doomsday war
Source: MEGA

Zaluzhny said Tehran had supplied Putin's forces with thousands of Shahed drones and helped Russia develop the technology to produce them.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Lt. Gen. Sir Rob Magowan, deputy chief of the British defense staff, said the British Army would be ready to confront Putin's forces immediately if Russia were to invade another European country beyond Ukraine.

He said: "If the British Army was asked to fight tonight, it would fight tonight.

"I don't think anybody in this room should be under any illusion that if the Russians invaded Eastern Europe tonight, then we would meet them in that fight."

Article continues below advertisement

However, Magowan's statement contrasts with the current state of the UK's military capabilities – acknowledging earlier this year that Britain’s troops would exhaust their ammunition and equipment in less than two months if engaged in a war with Putin's Russia.

As Russia draws on support from its allies, Ukraine continues to urge Western nations for more military aid.

Article continues below advertisement
Strategic Ukrainian Strike Threatens to Isolate 3,000 Russian Soldiers
Source: East2West

A bomb strike from a jet created a massive hole in the Zvannoe bridge.

Article continues below advertisement

This week, Ukraine used British Storm Shadow missiles in its first strike on Russian soil, following U.S. approval of ATACMS missiles.

Despite the dire situation, Zaluzhny called for increased support, warning that Ukraine may survive with advanced technology but can't win alone.

He stressed that the war could still be stopped on Ukrainian territory – though some allies haven't recognized the urgency.

Article continues below advertisement

Zaluzhny was removed as Ukraine's military chief in February after rumors of a leadership change. Known as the "Iron General", he was praised for halting Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

He acknowledged his removal in a brief statement, emphasizing the need to adapt to new realities for victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Zaluzhny was replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, who he is said to be close to.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.