NATO Expert Reveals Fears 'Cornered Rat' Vladimir Putin Is on Verge of Unleashing Chemical Weapons As Losing to Ukraine is 'Dagger to Heart'

Putin may be desperate enough to unleash chemical weapons during his conflict with Ukraine.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Putin is said to be feeling cornered, especially since President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the green light to use US-missiles to hit inside Russian territory.

Vladimir Putin may unleash chemical weapons on Ukraine as the world continues to fear a globe war may soon kick off.

Both sides have continued to exchange blows as Kyiv launched its first ATACMS strikes this week, hitting a Russian military depot in Bryansk. However, they were not finished there as the UK’s Storm Shadow missiles then struck again two days later.

He explained: "Putin is absolutely rattled. He could have lost up to 700,000 soldiers already. Now, with Ukraine hitting back using US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, he knows his forces in Kursk are sitting ducks.”

During the chaos, Putin green-lit a new nuclear doctrine, laying out new conditions under which Russia would consider using its arsenal. And while Bretton-Gordon shot down the nuclear threats as “bluff and bluster”, he raised concerns over an escalating chemical threat.

He shared: "The Russians are using chemical weapons on an industrial scale in the East at the moment, using a thing called chloropicrin, which was the first chemical weapon.

"If Putin substituted that chloropicrin with the Novichok that he used in Salisbury, then, thousands of people could be killed.”