NATO Expert Reveals Fears 'Cornered Rat' Vladimir Putin Is on Verge of Unleashing Chemical Weapons As Losing to Ukraine is 'Dagger to Heart'
Vladimir Putin may unleash chemical weapons on Ukraine as the world continues to fear a globe war may soon kick off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Putin is said to be feeling cornered, especially since President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the green light to use US-missiles to hit inside Russian territory.
Ex-NATO commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon believes Putin losing control of Kursk would be “a dagger" to Putin's heart.
He explained: "Putin is absolutely rattled. He could have lost up to 700,000 soldiers already. Now, with Ukraine hitting back using US ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, he knows his forces in Kursk are sitting ducks.”
Both sides have continued to exchange blows as Kyiv launched its first ATACMS strikes this week, hitting a Russian military depot in Bryansk. However, they were not finished there as the UK’s Storm Shadow missiles then struck again two days later.
During the chaos, Putin green-lit a new nuclear doctrine, laying out new conditions under which Russia would consider using its arsenal. And while Bretton-Gordon shot down the nuclear threats as “bluff and bluster”, he raised concerns over an escalating chemical threat.
He shared: "The Russians are using chemical weapons on an industrial scale in the East at the moment, using a thing called chloropicrin, which was the first chemical weapon.
"If Putin substituted that chloropicrin with the Novichok that he used in Salisbury, then, thousands of people could be killed.”
He continued: "Whoever holds Kursk come Christmas time will be on the front foot for the expected [Donald] Trump negotiations and ceasefire at the end of January next year."
Bretton-Gordon urged NATO to provide Ukraine with more resources during this critical period, and added: “Hopefully these last four weeks are really beneficial to Ukraine.
"And hopefully it’s better late than never rather than too late.”
Fears of another world war comes after Biden, who in two months will leave the White House and be replaced by Trump, gave Ukraine permission for weapons supplied by the United States to be used on Russia.
Afterwards, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, shared: "There's a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves."
In September, Putin said he would consider the West "direct participants" in the war in Ukraine if they were to provide the country with the ability to strike targets inside Russia.
Russia responded last weekend and said America took “a very big step towards the beginning of World War Three" following Biden's decision.
Biden's move was met with mixed reactions as while he was praised, others urged the outgoing president to "revisit this idea" and believe he "is not making decisions any longer and this escalation will only push us closer to a global conflict".
In preparation for a world war, Sweden sent out five million pamphlets listing instructions on how to stockpile food and how to seek shelter in case of a nuclear attack.
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv was also evacuated amid fears of a Russian missiles revenge blitz.
The embassy stated: "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place."
Putin fired an intercontinental ballistic rocket into Ukraine for the first time on Thursday.
