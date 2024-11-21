Trump Death Probe Conspiracy Theory Erupts: 'Morning Joe' Hosts Accused of Holding Secret Meet With the President-Elect Over Fears He'd Approve Investigation into 2001 Passing of Joe Scarborough's Intern

After the election, Scarborough, 61, and Brzezinski, 57, were said to have expressed fears of "retribution" from Trump over their critical coverage of his campaign to their inner circle.

Their anxiety reportedly heightened when Trump nominated outspoken MSNBC critic Matt Gaetz to lead the Department of Justice.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon bolstered concerns when he hinted at Gaetz taking down those who tried to "destroy" the president-elect.

Bannon said: "You try to imprison Trump, you try to break Trump. He's not breakable. You couldn’t destroy him. And now he has turned on you. And he's put a firebrand in charge of main justice, Department of Justice, and you're going to have to live with it."