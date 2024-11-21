Trump Death Probe Conspiracy Theory Erupts: 'Morning Joe' Hosts Accused of Holding Secret Meet With the President-Elect Over Fears He'd Approve Investigation into 2001 Passing of Joe Scarborough's Intern
A wild conspiracy theory has emerged amid backlash over the secret meeting between Morning Joe hosts and Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski were accused of holding the meeting with the president-elect out of fear he would approve an investigation into the 2001 death of a congressional intern who worked for Scarborough.
While some defended the Mar-a-Lago meeting as an attempt to bridge the gap with conservative viewers amid declining ratings following the presidential election, a source pushed back and claimed the hosts had ulterior motives.
After the election, Scarborough, 61, and Brzezinski, 57, were said to have expressed fears of "retribution" from Trump over their critical coverage of his campaign to their inner circle.
Their anxiety reportedly heightened when Trump nominated outspoken MSNBC critic Matt Gaetz to lead the Department of Justice.
Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon bolstered concerns when he hinted at Gaetz taking down those who tried to "destroy" the president-elect.
Bannon said: "You try to imprison Trump, you try to break Trump. He's not breakable. You couldn’t destroy him. And now he has turned on you. And he's put a firebrand in charge of main justice, Department of Justice, and you're going to have to live with it."
The Morning Joe co-hosts reportedly feared Gaetz would take legal action on a decades-old conspiracy theory centered on the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who died aged 28 from complications related to a heart condition while interning at Scarborough's congressional office.
Their concerns were said to stem from testimony The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gave in 2022 during the January 6 hearings.
Griffin, who served in Trump's first administration, testified to running into Gaetz outside of the Oval Office.
She said the then-Florida congressman was carrying a folder labeled "conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough murdering his intern", which he handed over to President Trump, who later tweeted about it.
An insider told Puck the Morning Joe co-hosts were "petrified of retribution and of Gaetz opening an investigation into Joe and the intern."
The source added: "That's what this was about. It has nothing to do with ratings or Comcast.
"It’s all about fear of retribution and investigation."
Another insider close to the situation said Scarborough and Brzezinski believed a sit-down with Trump "could assuage his potential desire for reckless payback and thus nuke any possibility of having to endure the headlines of a Gaetz witch hunt or legal torture campaign," according to the outlet.
While the Morning Joe hosts faced backlash for traveling to Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the meeting was "very cordial" during an appearance on Fox News.
Trump said "many things were discussed" during the meeting and noted how he "very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication."
He added: "The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future."
Meanwhile, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General amid scrutiny of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into his sexual misconduct allegations.
