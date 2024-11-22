Your tip
How Parent Killers Erik and Lyle Menendez Will Celebrate Thanksgiving In Jail — As They Keep Praying for Release After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars

Split photo of Lyle Menendez, Erik Menedez
The killer siblings will have a big menu to choose from on Thanksgiving.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Erik and Lyle Menendez can at least expect a big Thanksgiving meal behind bars as their possible release date remains up in the air.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the notorious parent killers will be spending the holiday while locked up at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

menendez brothers desperate freedom bid
The Menendez brothers have been behind bars for over 30 years following the murder of their parents.

The inmates will have a menu to choose from on Thanksgiving, including the option of turkey or ham for the main course. The sides to choose from will include fresh mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, green salad, and cranberry sauce.

The brothers will also have numerous pies to choose from when it comes to dessert.

Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, may not be complaining when it comes to the meals they're eating while in prison as last month RadarOnline.com revealed other food options made available to them.

menendez
Erik and Lyle Menedez, however, will have plenty of food options in prison on Thanksgiving.

For breakfast, in a menu obtained by InTouch, Erik and Lyle are able to choose cold cereal, fried eggs, breakfast links, biscuits with a beef-flavored gravy, or even chicken breakfast patty.

When lunch time rolls around, the convicted murderers can select anything from roasted chicken to peanut butter sandwiches.The dinner menu includes cheese pizza, fish, and beef patties among other items.

The brothers - who were just 18 and 21 years old at the time - killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, by shooting them 14 times with 12-gauge shotguns in their home in August 1989.

The two have so far served 33 years behind bars for the grisly crime, however, have been rehabilitated and are said to be model prisoners who also reach out to other fellow inmates to help.

In October of this year, the brothers were defended by extended family members at a press conference in Los Angeles, who pleaded for their release. Over 20 members of Erik and Lyle's family took the stand outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

gavin newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently delayed the brothers' release as loved ones are begging for their resentencing.

At the time, their cousin Brian Andersen Jr. said the brothers are "not the same people they were 35 years ago and have shown that they are more than their past".

He shared: "They are survivors, they deserve a chance to rebuild their lives. They are no longer being a threat to society."

The defense team for the Erik and Lyke are currently pursuing options to finally free the brothers after more than three decades in prison.

However, earlier this week, their road to freedom hit another as California Gov. Gavin Newsom informed he will not review their clemency request until after the incoming Los Angeles County district attorney makes a resentencing recommendation.

Nathan Hochman is set to take office December 2, following his win over District Attorney George Gascón, and has said he will review the case himself before he makes any decisions.

Gascón recently recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, citing good behavior while behind bards. If a judge agrees, it is possiblt Erik and Lyle will be immediately eligible for parole and could be released.

A hearing is scheduled before a judge on Dec. 11.

menendez brothers huge plans to relaunch lives
The Menendez brothers were thrusted into the spotlight again due in large part to Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

