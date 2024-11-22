MSNBC 'Mayhem' Exposed: Rachel Maddow's 'Huge Pay Cut' and 'Brutal Line-Up Shakeup' Looming

The shocking revelations come after Comcast announced on Wednesday its plan to spin off cable channels — including MSNBC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest mayhem occurring at MSNBC has been exposed including Rachel Maddow 's "huge pay cut" and the "brutal line-up shakeup."

Maddow has reportedly taken a massive pay cut amid the bad ratings.

After months of poor ratings and backlash, top execs are bringing in changes with the hopes of revamping the network's reputation.

The news anchor is allegedly set to earn $25 million annually for the next five years, which is a $5 million per year pay cut.