MSNBC 'Mayhem' Exposed: Rachel Maddow's 'Huge Pay Cut' and 'Brutal Line-Up Shakeup' Looming
The latest mayhem occurring at MSNBC has been exposed including Rachel Maddow's "huge pay cut" and the "brutal line-up shakeup."
The shocking revelations come after Comcast announced on Wednesday its plan to spin off cable channels — including MSNBC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After months of poor ratings and backlash, top execs are bringing in changes with the hopes of revamping the network's reputation.
Maddow — who has been referred to as "ratings Viagra" — has reportedly taken a massive pay cut amid the poor ratings.
The news anchor is allegedly set to earn $25 million annually for the next five years, which is a $5 million per year pay cut.
One executive told The Ankler: “This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her. No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight."
After Trump won the 2024 presidential election by a landslide, the network's producers have been scrambling to find ways to include conservative opinions on the “only safe space for a liberal TV audience."
An insider told the outlet: “We were so Harris propaganda that when she lost, viewers were shocked. It turned into one giant circle j**k and echo chamber. If MSNBC wants to be of service to its viewers, they can’t keep them in fantasy land.”
According to a report, MSNBC primetime viewership dropped by 54 percent days after President Trump's historic election victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.
In the last year, MSNBC’s primetime ratings have dropped 51 percent following the 2024 presidential election, while Fox News' ratings dramatically surged by 58 percent during the same time frame.
- Financially Strapped MSNBC Staffers FUMING At Rachel Maddow's $30 Million Contract Following Mass Layoffs
- MSNBC Begging Rachel Maddow to Make a Full-time Return to the Anchor Desk: Report
- ‘It’s Almost Like Her Not Hosting At All — No Matter What MSNBC Tries to Spin:' Network Braces For Rachel Maddow Fallout As Its Star Anchor Moves To One Night Per Week
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In addition, it is also being reported that MSNBC execs are planning to shakeup daytime and weekend programming — as well as name a new host of Morning Joe lead-in.
Days after Trump's election win, Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski flew down to Mar-a-Lago to have a secret meeting with the president-elect.
The meeting left their loyal viewers outraged as the hosts have been extremely vocal about their anti-Trump opinions on their show.
Following the shocking meeting, a wild conspiracy theory emerged amid the ongoing backlash the hosts are receiving.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that the MSNBC co-hosts were accused of holding the meeting with the president-elect out of fear he would approve an investigation into the 2001 death of a congressional intern who worked for Scarborough.
Despite some defending the meeting, claiming it was an attempt to bridge the gap with conservative viewers amid declining ratings — a source fired back claimed the hosts had ulterior motives.
Following the election results, Scarborough, 61, and Brzezinski, 57, were said to have expressed fears of "retribution" from Trump over their brutal coverage of his campaign to their inner circle.
Comcast made the bombshell announcement about its plans to spin off its NBCUniversal cable television networks including MSNBC and CNBC.
Scarborough and Brzezinski both awkwardly addressed the shocking announcement and joked about "being fired."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.