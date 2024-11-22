Your tip
Secrets of Liam Payne's Funeral Feuds Exposed: How His Ex Cheryl Acted as 'Peacemaker' With Warring One Direction Bandmates Before Heart-Wrenching Wake

Cheryl acted as 'peacemaker' to Liam Payne's warring One Direction bandmates.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl acted as "peacemaker" between his warring One Direction bandmates before the late star's funeral, it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former U.S. X Factor judge, 41, and father of Payne's seven-year-old son Bear was key in bringing together the famous faces at the service, described by a guest as "the most emotional funeral you can imagine".

Cheryl played a key role in bringing the famous faces to the funeral.

She has also been a huge support to Liam's parents, Geoff and Karen, and sisters, Nicola and Ruth, over the past five weeks following Payne's tragic death in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne's former One Direction band-mates all attended the ceremony, but strikingly, arrived individually.

Harry Styles, 30, turned up first and was flanked by famous pal James Corden, 46, and TV exec Ben Winston, 43, rather than any of the members of the boyband whom he shared a stage with for a decade.

Zayn Malik arrived solo before leaving on his own.

After Styles, Niall Horan, 31, was the next to arrive with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, 27, then Zayn Mailk, 31, and then Louis Tomlinson, 32.

Outside the church, only Malik and Tomlinson were seen sharing a moment together before Malik left alone shortly afterwards.

An insider told DailyMail.co.uk: "Of course, they all wanted to be there, they shared so much with Liam

"But that doesn't mean they are best friends any more. They haven't worked together for almost ten years — they have grown apart.

Harry Styles was the first member of the boyband to arrive.

"In fact, the last time they all met up, it was because Simon Cowell insisted they did after Louis's mum died, and that was eight years ago.

"But it was just so telling to see Harry arrive with his super-famous friend James rather than the other band members. It kind of told you what you needed to know about how the boys have drifted apart."

Reportedy there is very little contact between Styles and the others, and that a similar story for Horan, though he was the last of the band members to see Payne before he died.

Indeed, Payne was in Buenos Aires to see the Irishman in concert, and afterwards reportedly had a "quick and fleeting" meeting with him.

Niall Horan was among the One Direction lads who put aside differences to reunite for Payne's send-off.

The location of the church was in the county of Buckinghamshire, 75 km north of London, near to Payne's mansion.

According to the DailyMail, when Payne visited his son the pair spent time together in the village close to his house and bonded over their shared love of dinosaurs.

Payne purchased a pair of life-size dinosaurs a decade ago and they now reside in his garden, which was where guests gathered in a circular marquee for the wake.

A friend of the star said: "Liam loved his garden.

Louis Tomlinson shared a brief exchange with Malik outside the church.

"The dinosaurs brought out his inner child and made him happy when things around him were not going so well. And then there was Bear - what little boy wouldn't want to play with them? It was a place of fond memories, so to remember Liam there was special."

On Cheryl bringing up Bear alone, a friend said: "Cheryl always dreamed of having the perfect family, but she has had to deal with the most awful tragedy head on.

"But she's tough and if anyone can get through this, she can."

Payne was laid to rest on Wednesday.

