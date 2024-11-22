Secrets of Liam Payne's Funeral Feuds Exposed: How His Ex Cheryl Acted as 'Peacemaker' With Warring One Direction Bandmates Before Heart-Wrenching Wake

"In fact, the last time they all met up, it was because Simon Cowell insisted they did after Louis's mum died, and that was eight years ago.

"But it was just so telling to see Harry arrive with his super-famous friend James rather than the other band members. It kind of told you what you needed to know about how the boys have drifted apart."

Reportedy there is very little contact between Styles and the others, and that a similar story for Horan, though he was the last of the band members to see Payne before he died.

Indeed, Payne was in Buenos Aires to see the Irishman in concert, and afterwards reportedly had a "quick and fleeting" meeting with him.