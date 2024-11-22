Bitter 'RHOC' Regular Shannon Beador Shares Receipt of $60K Payment to John Janssen After Settlement of Their Savage Lawsuit With Brutal One-Word Jibe
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has shared a receipt of a $60,000 payment to ex-boyfriend John Janssen and signed off with a brutal swipe: "Enjoy it."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the settlement finally marks the end of their long-running feud, after Janssen filed a lawsuit against Beador claiming she had allegedly failed to pay back the $75k he lent her for a face lift procedure.
He claimed Beador turned to him for financial support in early 2022, and borrowed $40,000 via wire transfer. Then, on May 20, 2023, he gave her another $35,000 via personal check.
The two eventually settled the lawsuit seven months after the filing on November 19, just one week after both Janssen and Beador requested a jury trial.
In a post featuring the receipt Beador shared on social media, she highlighted the amount of $60,000 and drew a red circle around the "purpose of funds" section, which read, "John Janssen settlement in full."
She also wrote "enjoy" over the photo in big bold red letters, tagging Janssen and his new fiancée Alexis Bellino's Instagram handles.
According to People, there was no non-disparagement clause associated with the settlement.
Her comment section under the snap became swarmed with fans keen to express their opinions on the drama between the former couple.
The opinion poll seems to be in Beador's favor as one obvious supporter wrote: "Out with the old and in with the new!" as another commenter praised Beador for handling herself like a queen through the entire legal episode.
"Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya, John! Bye!," wrote this user. A devoted fan of the reality star declared: "Don't be surprised when you come back to NY and see this as my phone background," with another user adding: "I hope they can take that $60,000 and shove it."
One sympathetic fan encouraged the RHOC star, writing: "I'm happy this chapter is closed Shannon .. you handled it with grace & dignity.. don't give Tamrat any chances she showed us exactly who she is ..and I hope the J's just eff off someplace we never have to see again."
Beador and Janssen dated for three-and-a-half years.
He ended their romance in November 2022 a week after filming wrapped on season 17 of the hit Bravo series.
The two remained friends but stopped speaking in late September, not long after she was arrested for a DUI.
He’s since moved on, findind love with Beador’s now-co-star Bellino.
The two met through mutual friends in November 2023 and started dating the following month.
The couple eventually got engaged after nine months of dating on August 27.
In parts one and two of the RHOC season 18 reunion, which aired at the beginning of November, Beador explained that after some back-and-forth, she offered Janssen an agreed $70,000 if they signed a mutual non-disparagement agreement.
She claimed he denied her request, which Bellino said was because Janssen felt a need to defend himself given the publicity of the case.
Upon learning of the lawsuit on RHOC, Beador admitted that, "I feel as though I’ve hit rock bottom."
"It seems like John wants to get me down there further, and I don't think I can get any lower," she added.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.