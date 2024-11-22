Bitter 'RHOC' Regular Shannon Beador Shares Receipt of $60K Payment to John Janssen After Settlement of Their Savage Lawsuit With Brutal One-Word Jibe

She also wrote "enjoy" over the photo in big bold red letters, tagging Janssen and his new fiancée Alexis Bellino's Instagram handles.

According to People, there was no non-disparagement clause associated with the settlement.

Her comment section under the snap became swarmed with fans keen to express their opinions on the drama between the former couple.

The opinion poll seems to be in Beador's favor as one obvious supporter wrote: "Out with the old and in with the new!" as another commenter praised Beador for handling herself like a queen through the entire legal episode.