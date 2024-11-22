Tragic Liam Payne Shared Batman Obsession With Secret Pal Matthew Perry: 'They Were In Contact' Before One Direction Star’s Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge

Tormented Liam Payne poured out his heart to fellow Batman-obsessed star Matthew Perry in the months leading up to the Friends favorite's death.

Both Payne and Perry had formed a bond over their love of the comic book and silver screen crime-fighting hero, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Perry died in his LA hot hub in October 2023 after taking drugs aged 54. Payne fell to his death after taking a cocktail of narcotics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, almost exactly a year later.

Both global superstars had battled drink and drug problems as they struggled to cope with their worldwide fame.