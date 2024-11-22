Beckham Signs a Winger! Ex-Footballer Uses Very Unusual Hobby to Bond With Cancer-Stricken King Charles in his 'Dying Days' — in 'Desperate' Battle for Knighthood

MLS boss David Beckham has signed a new high-profile winger to his side...the British monarch King Charles as he vies for a knighthood from the sovereign.

The Inter Miami owner already has Argentina ace Lionel Messi on his roster and now he's bagged a monarch after the pair became bosom buddies over their love of beekeeping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cancer-fighting King Charles, 76, handed former England and Manchester United captain Becks his private number after they met at a recent function and now they swap messages about apiculture.

Beckham, 49, has nine hives at his $8m country seat in the Cotswolds in the UK and Charles personally tends bees at his stately pile Highgrove House in rural England.