Beckham Signs a Winger! Ex-Footballer Uses Very Unusual Hobby to Bond With Cancer-Stricken King Charles in his 'Dying Days' — in 'Desperate' Battle for Knighthood
MLS boss David Beckham has signed a new high-profile winger to his side...the British monarch King Charles as he vies for a knighthood from the sovereign.
The Inter Miami owner already has Argentina ace Lionel Messi on his roster and now he's bagged a monarch after the pair became bosom buddies over their love of beekeeping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cancer-fighting King Charles, 76, handed former England and Manchester United captain Becks his private number after they met at a recent function and now they swap messages about apiculture.
Beckham, 49, has nine hives at his $8m country seat in the Cotswolds in the UK and Charles personally tends bees at his stately pile Highgrove House in rural England.
He is eager to bag a knighthood from the King for his services to soccer and his Unicef charity work but concerns about his tax arrangements in the UK have so far prevented him from becoming Sir David.
A source told us: "They met back in the summer and had a very long chat about their mutual love of beekeeping. The King has a long association with beekeeping and Beckham is a newcomer.
"But they exchanged details and now they swap tips and hints about the pastime. David is delighted to be able to tap into the monarch's decades of experience in the field of bees. David is desperate to become a knight of the realm and his charm offensive with the King certainly won't hinder his case."
The former England star met at the monarch's Highgrove home initially to discuss the work of the good cause the King's Foundation.
Beckham has now been made an ambassador of the charitable foundation to help promote its work.
But the talk soon turned to the world of bees.
His passion for beekeeping was shown in the recent Netflix documentary about the footballer, which shows him walking in full apiarist attire to his beehive.
Beckham presented King Charles III with a pot of homemade honey. "I made some honey for you. It comes from my bees in Oxfordshire," said the footballer to the King.
- Quick-Witted King Charles III Cracks A Joke When Asked To Grab A Beer With An Ecstatic Fan In Viral Video
- King Charles III Dethrones Queen Elizabeth With Massive Net Worth, Monarch Surpasses Late Mother's $460 Million Fortune
- King Charles at Center of New Health Scare: Cancer-Hit Monarch Persuaded to Take Two Doctors and Blood Supply on Royal Tour
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Really?" Charles responded: "Well, I’ll have to swap it with the one that I do."
According to the Royal Family's official website, Clarence House is also home to two beehives, and Buckingham Palace boasts four.
We told this week how cancer-battling Charles sells $20 honeycombs and $315 bottles of whiskey from his Highgrove shop.
He loves to eat the bee product with his breakfast at his home in Gloucestershire.
Buyers are told: "A taste of Royal luxury indulge in the purest essence of nature with our exquisite British honeycomb harvested straight from the hives of Highgrove Royal Estate. Crafted by industrious bees foraging among the finest wildflowers and hedgerows, this honeycomb offers a truly unique and delicious taste experience.
"Sourced with care, our honey is produced in exclusively commissioned, handcrafted, double-walled beehives. These unique masterpieces provide the perfect environment for our bees to thrive and produce the highest-quality honey.
"Perfect for every occasion breakfast delight: Elevate your morning meal with a slice of hot-buttered toast or a pastry topped with our decadent honeycomb."
And connoisseurs can get their hands on one of 400 limited edition bottles of the monarch's whiskey. It is made not in Scotland but in the English region of the Cotswolds.
The King's shop says of the booze: "Introducing the limited-edition Highgrove ’Royal Gardens’ Single Malt Whisky, made in collaboration with the Cotswold Distillery; it is limited to just 400 bottles
."This special edition ‘Royal Gardens’ whisky has been created from a unique vatting of Cotswolds Distillery single malt whiskey made using heritage Plumage Archer barley grown at the Highgrove Estate and aged in premium active ex-red wine and first-fill bourbon casks. Plumage Archer is a barley variety that yields a subtle but unique twist on Cotswolds’ new-make spirit."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.