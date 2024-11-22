The Osbournes 'Devastated' Over Death of Legendary 'Life of Every Party' Hollywood Agent Aged 53 After He Resurrected their Dying Careers

Michael Carlton Boyington, who heled launch The Osbournes, was found dead in his home aged 53.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV family, headed by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne , have been left "devastated" over the death of Michael Carlton Boyington, who has been found dead at his home at the age of 53.

The Osbournes are in mourning after the Hollywood agent who resurrected their careers has passed away.

Boyington was found unresponsive at his home in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California on Monday, according to Variety .

"Without their show, so many other similar series and reality stars would not have happened. He sparked an entire new era of celebrity."

"Michael was a huge factor in their comeback and thanks to him, they've enjoyed stellar careers in front of the camera.

A source said: "The Osbournes are totally devastated by his death.

Ozzy, Sharon and daughter Kelly became household names on back of series.

Boyington's brother B.G. Dickey has said that his cause of death is not yet known.

He was "known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life, Cal was truly the life of every party," the obituary states.

"He possessed an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met.

"Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest."