The Osbournes 'Devastated' Over Death of Legendary 'Life of Every Party' Hollywood Agent Aged 53 After He Resurrected their Dying Careers
The Osbournes are in mourning after the Hollywood agent who resurrected their careers has passed away.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV family, headed by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, have been left "devastated" over the death of Michael Carlton Boyington, who has been found dead at his home at the age of 53.
A source said: "The Osbournes are totally devastated by his death.
"Michael was a huge factor in their comeback and thanks to him, they've enjoyed stellar careers in front of the camera.
"Without their show, so many other similar series and reality stars would not have happened. He sparked an entire new era of celebrity."
Boyington was found unresponsive at his home in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California on Monday, according to Variety.
Boyington's brother B.G. Dickey has said that his cause of death is not yet known.
His obituary described him as having "boundless energy" and for being "the life of every party."
He was "known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life, Cal was truly the life of every party," the obituary states.
"He possessed an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met.
"Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest."
The TV exec is credited with work on the hit reality show The Osbournes featuring rock star Ozzy, wife Sharon, and their two children Kelly and Jack.
The show's success launched other celebrity reality shows including Gene Simmons Family Jewels and Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.
Boyington has also worked as an executive producer on shows like Comedy Central's Workaholics which ran for seven seasons
The show features Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holmvik who play three best friends working for the same company who routinely run into issues with their boss and colleagues.
His other works include Cabo, Baker Boys: Inside the Surge and the reality show R5 Sons Alaska.
Originally from Vail, Colorado, Boyington went to Battle Mountain High School.
He then attended Colorado State University before moving to Los Angeles to work in entertainment.
In 2020 he collaborated with Rebel Entertainment agents Phil Irven and April Yuan to launch the Vital Artists Agency.
The unscripted-focused talent agency represented producers of hit shows including Valerie Chow who was the executive producer of The Great American Recipe.
It also represented Moira Noriega, a series producer for Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster, and Vivian Payton, who worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion and Love & Hip Hop: Miami.
But, in April last year, the three co-founders went their separate ways with Boyington taking sole ownership of the "Vital" name.
No comments were given by any of the agents other than a joint statement confirming the "split was amicable."
"As a group the split was amicable and that all parties herein remain solely focused on their clients and the bright future ahead," the company said in a statement to Deadline at the time.
Boyington leaves behind his parents and younger brother.
