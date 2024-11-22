Kevin Hart's Biggest Shame: Listen to Comic Confessing Cheating on Pregnant Wife With Sleazy Booze and Drug-Fueled Las Vegas Hotel Room Romp
Hollywood star Kevin Hart has admitted to cheating on his pregnant wife in a sleazy booze and drug-fueled Las Vegas hotel room romp with a model to a senior lawman.
The Fatherhood actor outlined his shame in a shocking hour-long taped phone call to District Attorney Investigator Robin Letourneau, which has been obtained by RadarOnline.com
Hart confessed to using the drug MDMA, also referred to as Ecstasy or Molly, before climbing into bed at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas with the woman he had met just hours earlier and cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish during the 2017 incident, which eventually led to an FBI extortion probe after a tape was made of the star's infidelity.
The comic actor, 45, made the revelations in the call as he came clean about his antics as part of an ongoing court case involving his former friend Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, 47, which is still rumbling on.
You can listen to Hart's shocking confession below.
He said he took drugs with an unnamed billionaire pal, who he refused to name, and hooked up with two women, one called Montia Sabbag, an actress and model.
Hart told the DA: "And when we go out, we were partying, we're having a good time. We're all having fun. My friend said, 'Kev, do you do Molly?'
"I said, 'No, I don't really f**k with drugs like that'. He said, 'Come on Kev, I'm not going to let you do anything'. I said, 'Man, I haven't done that sh*t in years'.
"And I put it in my drink, I had some water there. It was watered down because it's in my drink, I'm fine. I'm fine with drinking. The night is good. As the night goes, I'm now with the girl Montia at the end of the night, okay?"
The actor then revealed the group made more drinks as he returned to his room with the two women — telling his security guard to make sure their phones were switched off.
He added in the call: "They make drinks while we're in the room. They make drinks. Now, at this point, I've been with them. They've been there. They were on the plane. At this point, I'm not going to lie my comfort level with the girls was comfortable enough to say, 'Okay guys, go ahead y'all go make these drinks'."
Hart then revealed he returned downstairs to stash his valuables in the hotel safe.
He added: "I come back downstairs, we take these shots, and we took a drink. After I took the shots and drink, I go, 'Look, I'm f****d up', I said. I'm f****d up."
Hart told the women: "You're more than welcome to stay. I know it's late, y'all can stay."
And he added: "Me and Montia, we were flirting and stuff, but there was nothing locked in. It wasn't like we left and I was like, 'I'm f*****g you tonight' or anything like that. It was a nice flirt. And I knew that it could happen if I wanted it to. I didn't press the issue, because at this point I really don't want it. I'm f****d up. I'm a little f****d up."
The actor confessed he passed out in bed, woke up in the morning, and had sex with Montia. He later found out the sexual encounter had been recorded after he was sent a tape of the affair along with a demand for cash.
The phone call continued: "I'm knocked out. Nothing happened that night. I did not have sex with that girl that night. I had sex with her the following morning. She woke me up. At some point, we have sex. I'm having sex at the top of bed. If you look, there's one part where you see a woman flop down at the bottom of the bed.
"While we were having sex, out of nowhere, she was facing one way. She turns, and it's the morning, at this point I'm in it. I woke up, I'm a little discombobulated, but I'm f******g in it.
"I'm not going to turn away from it... last night, it's going down. She throws herself backward on the bed. And that was her attempt to get closer to the camera. When she did that, I pulled her back. You never see me having sex in that area. That's when she got up, she then sat on the bench, which is in the clear camera view. She sat on the bench and started talking to me. And in that video, if you look, there's a moment where I walk around and I look in her phone.
"She called me over there to say something to me, so you can get a clear view of me."
