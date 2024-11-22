Kevin Hart's Biggest Shame: Listen to Comic Confessing Cheating on Pregnant Wife With Sleazy Booze and Drug-Fueled Las Vegas Hotel Room Romp

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has admitted to cheating on his pregnant wife in a sleazy booze and drug-fueled Las Vegas hotel room romp with a model to a senior lawman.

The Fatherhood actor outlined his shame in a shocking hour-long taped phone call to District Attorney Investigator Robin Letourneau, which has been obtained by RadarOnline.com

Hart confessed to using the drug MDMA, also referred to as Ecstasy or Molly, before climbing into bed at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas with the woman he had met just hours earlier and cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish during the 2017 incident, which eventually led to an FBI extortion probe after a tape was made of the star's infidelity.