Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Phone 'For Sale on Black Market' After Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Calling Witnesses From Jail

The discovery of the phone comes as prosecutors have accused the disgraced music mogul of calling witnesses from his prison cell.

A new court filing claims Diddy also instructed his family to contact potential witnesses in his case.

On his phone being flogged on the black market, a source told RadarOnline.com: "An individual claims to have found Diddy's phone discarded at a recording studio with a three year back up of its content — messages, call logs, photos … everything.

"This would be anyone's worst nightmare. When you're Diddy, it could be the difference between freedom and a life behind bars."