Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Phone 'For Sale on Black Market' After Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Calling Witnesses From Jail

composite picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' phone is for sale on black market.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' phone has been put up for sale on the black market, it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the phone was found inside a recording studio and has a "three-year back up of content," which has alarmed the rapper's lawyers as he prepares for his sex trafficking trial next year.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy's lost phone has 'three-years worth' of backed-up content on it.

The discovery of the phone comes as prosecutors have accused the disgraced music mogul of calling witnesses from his prison cell.

A new court filing claims Diddy also instructed his family to contact potential witnesses in his case.

On his phone being flogged on the black market, a source told RadarOnline.com: "An individual claims to have found Diddy's phone discarded at a recording studio with a three year back up of its content — messages, call logs, photos … everything.

"This would be anyone's worst nightmare. When you're Diddy, it could be the difference between freedom and a life behind bars."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Material on phone could have devastating consequences on Diddy's trial.

The source added: "The person who claimed the phone has ostensibly claimed possession is nine tenths of the law.

"To him, this phone is now his. Is it legal? Who knows? But in any event, the phone is now on the open market.

"It's been shopped from one media outlet to another. The latest I heard is that documentarians making a series on Diddy have it and are considering buying it to reveal all of its contents. This could be his actual worst nightmare."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy has also been accused of calling witnesses from jail cell.

The 55-year-old rapper, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and vehemently denied any wrongdoing, appeared in court on Tuesday as a judge weighed the new evidence, part of which was found in a notebook in his jail cell.

At the hearing on Tuesday, a judge ordered that prosecutors destroy copies of materials seized in Diddy's jail cell as the judge weighed whether they could be used in court.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy's lawyers claim Cassie Ventura's assault video was edited.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, ruled that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York cannot use the material or any excerpts from it during Diddy's Friday bail hearing.

The judge said he would examine the materials and weigh in on whether that can be used at trial.

Diddy's defence team claimed that government prosecutors illegally seized his personal notes during a search of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been detained since his arrest on 16 September in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel.

They argued some of the materials detailed information that is protected under attorney-client privilege, which shields information discussed between a client and an attorney.

Diddy is set to return to court today in his latest bid to get out of jail on bail. He's previously been denied in September and earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the rapper's attorneys argued on Thursday the widely-seen video of Diddy allegedly attacking then-girlfriend and protégé Cassie Ventura was "edited," claiming that it does not accurately depict what occurred March 2016 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy is back in court today in latest bid to get bail.

Federal prosecutors pointed to the video as evidence of Diddy sex trafficking Cassie as part of a "freak off" in which she was forced to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes.

Prosecutors also said the video was evidence of the danger Diddy could pose to women if released on bail.

The defense argued that prosecutors "invented" the narrative using a "manipulated version" of the video.

The defense insisted that the video did not depict a "freak off," but rather showed a domestic dispute in which Diddy ran down the hall of the hotel to recover his clothes and cellphone.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

