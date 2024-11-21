Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed By Yet Another Nightmarish Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Raping Ex-Model When She Was Just 17 at Infamous Hamptons 'White Party'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting an underage teen at one of his Hampton's White Parties.
A former model, who was only 17 at the time, alleged the shamed hip-hop mogul raped her when she attended the infamous Fourth of July bash at Combs' mansion in 2004, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new lawsuit was filed in New York federal court on Tuesday night.
It read: "'The event was lavishly decorated, featured live music performances and boasted top-tier food and beverages, an atmosphere of opulence and luxury, full of celebrities.
"Many unsuspecting individuals, like Plaintiff, were recruited to attend these parties."
The suit went on to claim the alleged victim was drugged with a spiked drink – causing her to lose consciousness – and that Combs and two of his bodyguards approached the young woman and threatened her.
It alleged: "Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred", saying he "ran New York and would ruin her.
"At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her, while she was unconscious. She feared for her life."
The court documents didn't confirm how the victim was able to determine Combs was the one who raped her.
However, they say she agreed not to speak to police about what had occurred in exchange for her cell phone and her purse, which were allegedly taken from her at the start of the party.
The girl was then reportedly escorted to a hotel in East Hampton afterward.
The new lawsuit is one of over 20 civil cases filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of alleged victims of Combs – two of which also claimed to have been sexually assaulted at White Parties in 1998 and 2006.
The hip-hop mogul is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.
The latest suit against Combs comes as Buzbee was hit with a new lawsuit himself earlier this week – accusing him of using false rape allegations to "shake down innocent celebrities, politicians and businesspeople" with any connection to the disgraced rapper.
The suit was filed by an anonymous public figure in Los Angeles court on Monday.
The celeb, who claimed to have attended various events with the Combs, alleged Buzbee and his firm threatened to reveal "entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault – including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female – against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands".
In response, Buzbee said he and his firm wouldn't "allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers [to] intimidate or silence sexual survivors" and cautioned that a lawsuit against the unnamed plaintiff was imminent.
He said in a statement: "It is obvious that the frivolous lawsuit filed against my firm is an aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients.
"That effort is a gross miscalculation. I am a U.S. Marine. I won’t be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients. Since our professional efforts at resolution obviously have failed, we will instead disclose the demand letters we sent at the time we filed suit."
Buzbee’s more than two dozen civil lawsuits have accused other celebrities of involvement in assaults that occurred at Combs' parties, though many of these individuals remain unnamed.
Combs' attorneys have denied the allegations, stating: "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — whether adult or minor, man or woman."
Combs' trial is currently set for May 5.
