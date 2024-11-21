Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed By Yet Another Nightmarish Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Raping Ex-Model When She Was Just 17 at Infamous Hamptons 'White Party'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper is currently in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial on May 5.

Article continues below advertisement

The new lawsuit was filed in New York federal court on Tuesday night. It read: "'The event was lavishly decorated, featured live music performances and boasted top-tier food and beverages, an atmosphere of opulence and luxury, full of celebrities. "Many unsuspecting individuals, like Plaintiff, were recruited to attend these parties."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YOUTUBE/TheEllenShow Combs was accused of forcing the victim, who was 17 at the time, to keep quiet about what happened at the party.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit went on to claim the alleged victim was drugged with a spiked drink – causing her to lose consciousness – and that Combs and two of his bodyguards approached the young woman and threatened her. It alleged: "Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred", saying he "ran New York and would ruin her.

Article continues below advertisement

"At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her, while she was unconscious. She feared for her life." The court documents didn't confirm how the victim was able to determine Combs was the one who raped her. However, they say she agreed not to speak to police about what had occurred in exchange for her cell phone and her purse, which were allegedly taken from her at the start of the party.

Article continues below advertisement

The girl was then reportedly escorted to a hotel in East Hampton afterward. The new lawsuit is one of over 20 civil cases filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of alleged victims of Combs – two of which also claimed to have been sexually assaulted at White Parties in 1998 and 2006. The hip-hop mogul is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 20 civil cases have been filed by Tony Buzbee on behalf of alleged victims of Combs.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest suit against Combs comes as Buzbee was hit with a new lawsuit himself earlier this week – accusing him of using false rape allegations to "shake down innocent celebrities, politicians and businesspeople" with any connection to the disgraced rapper. The suit was filed by an anonymous public figure in Los Angeles court on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

The celeb, who claimed to have attended various events with the Combs, alleged Buzbee and his firm threatened to reveal "entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault – including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female – against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands". In response, Buzbee said he and his firm wouldn't "allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers [to] intimidate or silence sexual survivors" and cautioned that a lawsuit against the unnamed plaintiff was imminent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs and his attorneys have continually denied all allegations made against him in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

He said in a statement: "It is obvious that the frivolous lawsuit filed against my firm is an aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients. "That effort is a gross miscalculation. I am a U.S. Marine. I won’t be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients. Since our professional efforts at resolution obviously have failed, we will instead disclose the demand letters we sent at the time we filed suit."

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee’s more than two dozen civil lawsuits have accused other celebrities of involvement in assaults that occurred at Combs' parties, though many of these individuals remain unnamed. Combs' attorneys have denied the allegations, stating: "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — whether adult or minor, man or woman."