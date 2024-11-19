Ridley Scott Admits He's 'Already Started Drawing Gladiator III' Despite Critics Sneering at Paul Mescal Sequel

One critic on X slammed the film, writing: "GladiatorII is the ultimate example of a cash-grab sequel.

"It fails to capture any of the magic that made the original a masterpiece, with a significant drop in quality across the board — from the score and cinematography to the CGI and writing.

"The pacing is chaotic, the colosseum animal sequences are absurdly over-the-top, and the cast deserved far better than this disjointed mess. This might just be one of the biggest sequel disasters I’ve seen. 1.5/5 stars - Time to rewatch the original and cleanse my soul."

Another viewer applauded Washington's performance, writing he was "operating on a whole different level to the rest of the cast" before suggesting Mescal was miscast: "Love Paul Mescal, but he massively struggled compared to Russell Crowe’s leading performance."