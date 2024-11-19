Richard Simmons' Brother Declares He's 'Protecting' Fitness Guru's 'Legacy' as Caretaker Sues in $20Million Estate Tug-of-War
The battle for Richard Simmons' $20million estate has turned into an all out war.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late fitness guru's caretaker is taking on both his brother Leonard and estranged manager Michael Catalano by accusing them of removing her as a co-trustee of his estate — and she's seeking to be reinstated.
According to court documents filed by Caretaker Teresa Reveles Muro, she has accused the pair of joining forces and "pillaging" Simmons' "assets and legacy".
The petition continued: "During the final years of his life, Richard unequivocally cut ties with Catalano because he was exploiting Richard's celebrity without proper authorization and compensation.
"Leonard has openly defied Richard's explicit instructions by getting back into business with Catalano."
However, Leonard has hit back, claiming he's "solely interested in protecting and maintaining my brother's legacy" and refutes Muro's claims, calling her criticisms of Catalano "unjustified".
Speaking to National Enquirer, he added: “Michael was Richard's longtime manager and his friend.
"Michael worked tirelessly for Richard throughout his life, often without being compensated, and is continuing to do that even after his death. It is a shame that Teresa is attempting to tarnish his reputation and harm his career."
However, in another twist, Simmons' personal assistant Michele Matz backed Teresa's claims in a scorching declaration showing the fitness legend's angry emails to his accountant over a proposed documentary about his life.
Writing in an email in May 2021, Simmons said: "I don't want him to do a documentary on me, and I don't want to ever hear his name again! He has ripped my life apart. I am sure he will do it without my permission.
"I curse the day I turned everything over to Michael.
"I would rather die. He owes me money for projects he sold, and we will never get a dime of it.
"I have been so miserable about this for so long, but it falls on your deaf ears. He won and I lost! I will never ever get over this."
Simmons became a recluse in the last years of his life and died after a fall in his Hollywood Hills home in July, aged 76.
Following Muro’s court filing, Leonard fired back in legal papers by accusing her of stealing $1m worth of jewellery from his brother's collection. He also alleges she pilfered valuable pieces of art from his home.
In addition, Leonard claims Muro voluntarily gave up the role of co-trustee.
"Teresa has demonstrated strong animosity towards Leonard for reasons that he does not understand," he states in a motion seeking to have her petition tossed.
"Having the two of them serve as co-trustees would be counterproductive and almost certainly lead to the appointment of a corporate trustee."
