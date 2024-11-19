Alleged Pedophile 'Exposed' After 20 Teens Banded Together to Lure Him to Park to Snare Him 'Trying to Meet Up With Minor'
An alleged pedophile has been exposed thanks to a group of teenagers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 20 teenagers worked together to "expose" an alleged predator preying in a California park.
According to a statement from the Riverside Sheriff's Office, suspect William Vandenbush, 46, was accused of sending naked photos and "agreed to meet a minor for sexual purposes".
It was a scene straight out of To Catch a Predator.
Vandenbush was lured to Nicolas Road Park in Temecula at around 4:45 PM on Friday, November 15.
At the park, he found the teen vigilantes waiting for his arrival – and they came prepared to record the meet-up. Law enforcement was then dispatched to the scene.
The sheriff's office said: "Upon arrival, a deputy was met with a crowd of approximately 20 juveniles recording the encounter."
Vanderbush was taken into custody and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center.
He was charged with sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, and arranging to meet with minor for sexual purposes, according to the Daily Mail.
Police declined further comment on Vanderbush, citing an ongoing investigation.
While the teen's brazen stunt resulted in Vanderbush's arrest, police strongly warned against other citizens taking similar courses of action, as they noted how quickly the situation could turn dangerous.
The Riverside Sheriff's Office statement continued: "The Riverside County Sheriff's Office strongly discourages residents from conducting their own undercover investigations and arranging to meet with potential suspects.
"This action unnecessarily jeopardized the safety of everyone in the vicinity of the park."
Meanwhile, across the country, a similar situation unfolded in Florida, where a mother attempted to confront a man who was allegedly sexting her 13-year-old daughter. Shortly after, the alleged predator was shot by police.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief Alan Parker said the unidentified mother learned an adult was having an "inappropriate text relationship" with her daughter.
She took her daughter's phone and began texting the man – who was later identified as Cerry Rodriques Banks, 18 – and arranged to meet at a local Popeye's restaurant at 7 AM.
Allegedly assuming he was texting the 13-year-old, Banks reportedly agreed to meet up.
When the woman arrived at the fast food joint with her daughter and 11-year-old son, Banks reportedly flashed a firearm in his waistband before telling the mom: "When you hear the shots tonight, you know what's up."
The mom then went inside the Popeye's and called police, prompting Officer Garrion Robinson to respond to the scene, where he found Banks.
Upon approaching Banks to arrest him, the suspect attempted to flee on foot around the building.
Banks reportedly reached for his firearm, causing the officer to draw his weapon and shoot.
Parker described the officer's actions at a press conference: "He yells for him, 'Drop, stop, gun, gun, gun,' engages (the) suspect; he shoots him multiple times.
"The suspect continues around the neighboring business, then drops the gun. He continues running. The officer tracks him and loses sight of him."
K-9 units were called out and discovered the suspect hiding in a culvert. He received medical attention after being shot "once in his hand, there's something in the torso and maybe one in the leg".
