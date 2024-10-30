Victim of 'Sweden’s Josef Fritzl' Speaks Out: 'He Drugged Me With Drug-Laced Strawberries and I Feared I'd Never Be Freed'
A victim of the man dubbed "Sweden's Josef Fritzl" has broken her silence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Isabel Eriksson bravely detailed her horrific experience with Dr. Martin Trenneborg, who kidnapped, drugged and held her captive as his sex slave for six days in a homemade bunker.
Eriksson, 39 – whose name has been changed to protect her identity – was snatched by Trenneborg, 47, in September 2015.
At the time of her kidnapping, Eriksson was working as an escort in Stockholm. She met Trenneborg for a date and was fed rohypnol-laced strawberries.
After drugging her, Trenneborg used a wheelchair and prosthetic mask to disguise her before transporting his victim 350 miles away from her apartment to his home in the rural town of Kristianstad.
When she woke up, she found herself in a homemade bunker with a needle in her arm.
Eriksson recalled: "I remember that he fed me strawberries. That I do remember. It is very hard to talk about. But after that I fell asleep everything was completely black.
"I saw a tin roof and a man sitting on a chair next to me and just looking at me. And I saw that I had a needle in my arm which I hurriedly pulled off.
"Then he said that he has kidnapped me and will have me locked up for a few years."
She continued: "I did not know if I'm above or below ground, it was very cold and dusty. On the stone floor there were cement bags. He say that he had built everything himself, and he was proud of what he'd done."
Eriksson said she "tried to attack (Trenneborg) to escape" using "two spikes" but was unable to break loose as she was "still sedated".
The victim added: "He said that if I try again he would fix me up in chains in bed and feed me only with crispbread. I was completely panicked. I felt powerless."
According to Eriksson, Trenneborg made it clear his plan was to keep her "as a girlfriend" forced to "have sex two or three times a day, clean and cook".
The bunker, which Trenneborg reportedly started constructing in 2010, eerily resembled the dungeon Fritzl built to lock away his daughter, Elisabeth, whom he had sexually abused for 24 years before she managed to alert authorities to his heinous crimes in 2008.
Trenneborg's bunker featured 12.5-inch think concrete walls, a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. He additionally constructed a courtyard to conceal his neighbor's view of his victim if she ventured outside.
Trenneborg's victim said: "He would come in at around half past seven in the morning, and then he would take me out in the courtyard he built."
He would mostly leave her alone during the day but would return around 6 PM. In addition to sexually abusing her, Trenneborg would also collect blood and vaginal samples. He later told police he tested the samples at work to ensure she didn't have STDs.
Eriksson added: "He said that he wanted to have unprotected sex with me. I got some pills from him, it was birth control pills and he told me that he did not want me to get pregnant."
Six days after kidnapping her from her apartment, Trenneborg took Eriksson to a police station in central Stockholm.
He told police they tried to get into her apartment, but because she had been reported missing, the locks had been changed.
While Trenneborg insisted everything was fine, police were able to speak with Eriksson privately and discovered the disturbing truth.
During their initial investigation, authorities discovered a "sex slave contract" on Trenneborg's computer detailing how his victim would perform oral sex and intercourse, which would be photographed and filmed, as well as write letter to relatives.
Her time being held captive would be reduced if she performed more extreme sex acts. If she tried to escape, time would be added.
At his trial, Eriksson said Trenneborg told her the bunker was built like a "bank vault" and she would never be able to escape.
She added: "Then he asked me if I had any wishes, whether he should expand the bunker, ... because I will be living here for many years."
Trenneborg was found guilty of kidnapping but acquitted of rape in 2016. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
