Home > True Crime > crime Victim of 'Sweden’s Josef Fritzl' Speaks Out: 'He Drugged Me With Drug-Laced Strawberries and I Feared I'd Never Be Freed' Source: Sweeden Police; EPA The victim of 'Sweden's Josef Fritzl' has spoken out on her horrific experience. By: Haley Gunn Oct. 30 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A victim of the man dubbed "Sweden's Josef Fritzl" has broken her silence. RadarOnline.com can reveal Isabel Eriksson bravely detailed her horrific experience with Dr. Martin Trenneborg, who kidnapped, drugged and held her captive as his sex slave for six days in a homemade bunker. Eriksson, 39 – whose name has been changed to protect her identity – was snatched by Trenneborg, 47, in September 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SVT Eriksson was kidnapped by Trenneborg after he fed her drug-laced strawberries.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of her kidnapping, Eriksson was working as an escort in Stockholm. She met Trenneborg for a date and was fed rohypnol-laced strawberries. After drugging her, Trenneborg used a wheelchair and prosthetic mask to disguise her before transporting his victim 350 miles away from her apartment to his home in the rural town of Kristianstad. When she woke up, she found herself in a homemade bunker with a needle in her arm.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EPA Trenneborg held his victim captive for six days in his homemade bunker in rural Sweden.

Article continues below advertisement

Eriksson recalled: "I remember that he fed me strawberries. That I do remember. It is very hard to talk about. But after that I fell asleep everything was completely black. "I saw a tin roof and a man sitting on a chair next to me and just looking at me. And I saw that I had a needle in my arm which I hurriedly pulled off. "Then he said that he has kidnapped me and will have me locked up for a few years."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TV3 Eriksson said she felt 'powerless' when she woke up in the bunker.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "I did not know if I'm above or below ground, it was very cold and dusty. On the stone floor there were cement bags. He say that he had built everything himself, and he was proud of what he'd done." Eriksson said she "tried to attack (Trenneborg) to escape" using "two spikes" but was unable to break loose as she was "still sedated". The victim added: "He said that if I try again he would fix me up in chains in bed and feed me only with crispbread. I was completely panicked. I felt powerless."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Eriksson, Trenneborg made it clear his plan was to keep her "as a girlfriend" forced to "have sex two or three times a day, clean and cook". The bunker, which Trenneborg reportedly started constructing in 2010, eerily resembled the dungeon Fritzl built to lock away his daughter, Elisabeth, whom he had sexually abused for 24 years before she managed to alert authorities to his heinous crimes in 2008. Trenneborg's bunker featured 12.5-inch think concrete walls, a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. He additionally constructed a courtyard to conceal his neighbor's view of his victim if she ventured outside.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EPA Police discovered drug-laced strawberries at Eriksson's apartment, where she met Trenneborg for a date.

Article continues below advertisement

Trenneborg's victim said: "He would come in at around half past seven in the morning, and then he would take me out in the courtyard he built." He would mostly leave her alone during the day but would return around 6 PM. In addition to sexually abusing her, Trenneborg would also collect blood and vaginal samples. He later told police he tested the samples at work to ensure she didn't have STDs. Eriksson added: "He said that he wanted to have unprotected sex with me. I got some pills from him, it was birth control pills and he told me that he did not want me to get pregnant."

Article continues below advertisement

Six days after kidnapping her from her apartment, Trenneborg took Eriksson to a police station in central Stockholm. He told police they tried to get into her apartment, but because she had been reported missing, the locks had been changed. While Trenneborg insisted everything was fine, police were able to speak with Eriksson privately and discovered the disturbing truth. During their initial investigation, authorities discovered a "sex slave contract" on Trenneborg's computer detailing how his victim would perform oral sex and intercourse, which would be photographed and filmed, as well as write letter to relatives. Her time being held captive would be reduced if she performed more extreme sex acts. If she tried to escape, time would be added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sweeden Police Authortities confiscated a prosthetic mask used by Trenneborg in the kidnapping.