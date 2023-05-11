Fan Club: Incest Monster Josef Fritzl Praises King Charles as 'Pleasant Person' in Prison Letters

Convicted pedophile monster Josef Fritzl praised King Charles as a "pleasant person" in letters he wrote from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Frtizl, 88, penned the letters of admiration from his cell at Stein Prison in Krems an der Donau, Austria, where he was sentenced to life behind bars.

The convict was found guilty on counts of incest, rape, false imprisonment, coercion, enslavement, and the negligent killing of one of his infant sons.