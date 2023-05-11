Fan Club: Incest Monster Josef Fritzl Praises King Charles as 'Pleasant Person' in Prison Letters
Convicted pedophile monster Josef Fritzl praised King Charles as a "pleasant person" in letters he wrote from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Frtizl, 88, penned the letters of admiration from his cell at Stein Prison in Krems an der Donau, Austria, where he was sentenced to life behind bars.
The convict was found guilty on counts of incest, rape, false imprisonment, coercion, enslavement, and the negligent killing of one of his infant sons.
The convict known for horrifically abusing his children in a "sex dungeon" beneath his home spoke highly of King Charles — and even joked that he was a monarchist — as he detailed his "dreams of freedom" beyond the shackles of his consequences.
Fritzl's admiration for the head of the Royal family was made public after his numerous prison letters, which he sent to Vienna lawyer Astrid Wagner, were published in a twisted book.
According to the Austrian newspaper Heute, Fritzl was well aware of public opinion towards his prison letter memoir.
"I do understand people who want me to die in jail," Fritzl was reported saying. "But I want to experience freedom one day. I've never been afraid of dying."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fritzl, who required a walker to move around his cell, attempted to push a theory that he had changed behind bars. The convict told his lawyer that he became a vegetarian after he discovered one of the prison's cooks was serving time for murdering a sex worker.
Regardless of Friztl's attempts to humanize himself with love for the Crown, followers of his case were not convinced.
In 2008, the horrifying allegations of Fritzl's abuse came to light after his own daughter came forward to authorities. Elisabeth Fritzl went to Amstetten police to report sexual abuse at the hands of her father.
Elisabeth alleged that she had been held captive in a soundproof basement constructed by her dad for the past 24 years.
Fritzl violently assaulted his daughter for decades, forcing her to give birth to seven of his children. Three of the kids were kept captive with Elisabeth while the others were raised by Fritzl and his wife, Rosemarie. One infant was killed by the incestuous monster.