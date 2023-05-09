'King Charles is a P----’: Howard Stern Slams Royal Family for ‘Repugnant’ Coronation Ceremony
Howard Stern slammed King Charles and the royal family for holding a “repugnant” coronation ceremony while England faces economic hardship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stern’s surprising remarks were made on the latest episode of his Sirius XM radio program, The Howard Stern Show, with the 69-year-old iconic host taking aim at King Charles just two days after the new monarch celebrated his coronation.
“England has to get a grip on themselves,” Stern told his cohost, Robin Quivers, during Monday’s show. “I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ.”
“First of all, Prince Charles is a p----,” Stern continued. “That’s number one – and people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f------ guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”
Stern then went on to explain that he found the ceremony on Saturday “disgusting” and “repugnant” because it was held despite England’s current economic struggles.
“It was disgusting,” the comedian explained. “And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation.”
“And it’s just repugnant to watch a country that is suffering through economic problems,” he continued, “and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”
“It’s part of the tourism. I get all that,” Stern concluded. “I’m not naïve, but it just sends the wrong message.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Stern’s cutthroat commentary against King Charles and the royal family was not the first time the popular radio show host spoke out against The Firm.
In September, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Stern slammed the U.S. media for the non-stop coverage of the 96-year-old monarch’s passing – particularly because it distracted from the raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence that took place just days prior.
“I mean, I get it,” Stern said at the time. “The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we have to get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-a-Lago.”
Stern couldn't help but speak out regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family following the release of the Netflix show Harry & Meghan and the renegade duke’s memoir, Spare.
“They come off like such whiny b------,” Stern said in January. “I have to tell you, man, I just don’t get it.”