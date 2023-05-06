John Cleese Angers Fans After Comparing King Charles to Donald Trump Ahead of the Coronation

Renowned comedian and actor John Cleese sparked backlash on social media yesterday after tweeting a comparison between the newly-crowned King Charles and former president Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cleese posted a tweet early Saturday morning that read: "The pledge of allegiance idea would certainly please Donald Trump. But, since we no longer live in a feudal society, our pledge of allegiance should be to the Rule of Law, not to an individual."

The post was met with a mixed response, with some people agreeing with Cleese's sentiments while others were quick to criticize the comparison.

"Relax," one user wrote. "The pledge is a pledge to the King only in his capacity as a proxy for the rule of law and this system of democracy. It's not a pledge to an individual."

Another Twitter replied, "You're the one introducing Trump into the conversation, John. Respectfully, maybe you should consider if you're a little too focused on him."