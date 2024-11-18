The Full Story Behind 'Law & Order' Star Jack Merrill's Amazing Escape From the Clutches of Serial Killer Clown John Wayne Gacy After He Was Kidnapped and Sexually Violated by Maniac

Gacy, then 36, drove by at ramp of the Kennedy Expressway, parked, told the teen to lock the door and splashed liquid on a rag and forced it over Merrill's face.

When Merrill, who had a boyfriend and lived in an apartment, came to, he was handcuffed behind Gacy's Norwood Park Township home.

"He told me to be quiet. A light from the back of the house hit him in the eyes and suddenly I realized how dangerous he was", Merrill said. "I knew I couldn't anger him. I just had to defuse the situation and act like everything was okay."