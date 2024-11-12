'Could You Please Do a DNA Test With Me?' Listen to Madeleine McCann Faker's Chilling Calls to Missing Youngster's Parents Gerry and Kate
A deluded woman who has claimed she is the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been bombarding her suffering parents demanding they take a DNA test to 'prove' her wild claims.
RadarOnline has exclusively obtained tapes of the disturbing calls to Kate and Gerry McCann by Julia Wendelt, 22, who has been warned by British police not to contact the couple – which you can listen to below.
But she has persisted in piling on misery for the tormented pair with phone calls, WhatsApp messages, letters and even contacting medic Gerry at his workplace.
Earlier this year she placed a call to Kate and told her: "Could you please do a DNA test with me? Please, I never lied."
The mum terminated the call without a reply.
In the second call, she told Gerry: "I'm Julia. Can we talk, please? I do not want to disturb you. I just need to talk with you."
Gerry responded: "You must have the wrong number."
He ended the call as Wendelt replied: "No. I know your voice, Gerry."
Polish-born Wendelt told us how she traveled to the couple's home village of Rothley in the UK county of Leicestershire for the annual vigil to mark the anniversary of Madeleine's 2007 disappearance aged three from a hotel room in Portugal and handed a letter containing her assertions to a relative.
She told RadarOnline.com: "I sent her, Maddie’s mum, some messages on WhatsApp but it looks like she blocked me. I also came on a vigil on 3rd May this year and I gave my letter to Kate’s aunt. I was surprised that Kate and Gerry for the first time did not attend.
"I saw them that day about 15 minutes before the vigil started. They were driving along the street next to the church. About one month ago I sent them another letter but they still haven’t replied.
"I think they don’t want to talk with me or they aren’t allowed to talk with me. I have no idea which option is the correct one.
"I don’t know why they refuse to do DNA test. My question is: what are they hiding?
"If I am not Madeleine McCann then it would be no match with Kate and Gerry’s DNA samples. If Madeleine is not alive any more it would be no match so what’s the problem? Why can’t they rule me out if they are so sure that I’m Julia Wandelt and not Madeleine McCann?"
She added: "My life has been marked by troubling experiences, unanswered questions, and disturbing connections that I believe require immediate investigation. Despite my best efforts to seek the truth, I have encountered numerous obstacles, deceit, and even intimidation. I am writing to you in the hope that you can help me bring my story to light and investigate the alarming circumstances surrounding my life."
She claimed to have flashbacks of playing with the couple as a toddler and says she has physical similarities to Maddy.
Last week, RadarOnline.com told how the crank was warned off by frustrated cops in a taped call.
A UK detective told her: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine."
"It's pointless you making any more attempts to contact the British police. If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harassment you could be arrested."
Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is the only prime suspect in the case.
German Brueckner is believed to have abducted the British toddler before killing her.
