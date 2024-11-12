'Could You Please Do a DNA Test With Me?' Listen to Madeleine McCann Faker's Chilling Calls to Missing Youngster's Parents Gerry and Kate

A deluded woman who has claimed she is the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been bombarding her suffering parents demanding they take a DNA test to 'prove' her wild claims.

RadarOnline has exclusively obtained tapes of the disturbing calls to Kate and Gerry McCann by Julia Wendelt, 22, who has been warned by British police not to contact the couple – which you can listen to below.

But she has persisted in piling on misery for the tormented pair with phone calls, WhatsApp messages, letters and even contacting medic Gerry at his workplace.

Earlier this year she placed a call to Kate and told her: "Could you please do a DNA test with me? Please, I never lied."