Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Madeleine McCann
Exclusive

'Could You Please Do a DNA Test With Me?' Listen to Madeleine McCann Faker's Chilling Calls to Missing Youngster's Parents Gerry and Kate

madeleine mccann faker
Source: @IAmMadeleineMcCann/instagram; MEGA

Madeleine McCann faker Julia Wendelt is stalking the missing youngster's parents.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 6:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A deluded woman who has claimed she is the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been bombarding her suffering parents demanding they take a DNA test to 'prove' her wild claims.

RadarOnline has exclusively obtained tapes of the disturbing calls to Kate and Gerry McCann by Julia Wendelt, 22, who has been warned by British police not to contact the couple – which you can listen to below.

But she has persisted in piling on misery for the tormented pair with phone calls, WhatsApp messages, letters and even contacting medic Gerry at his workplace.

Earlier this year she placed a call to Kate and told her: "Could you please do a DNA test with me? Please, I never lied."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: RadarOnline.com
Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann faker
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com has been handed tapes of disturbing calls to Gerry and Kate McCann by Wendelt – who British police have warned not to contact the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

The mum terminated the call without a reply.

In the second call, she told Gerry: "I'm Julia. Can we talk, please? I do not want to disturb you. I just need to talk with you."

Gerry responded: "You must have the wrong number."

He ended the call as Wendelt replied: "No. I know your voice, Gerry."

Polish-born Wendelt told us how she traveled to the couple's home village of Rothley in the UK county of Leicestershire for the annual vigil to mark the anniversary of Madeleine's 2007 disappearance aged three from a hotel room in Portugal and handed a letter containing her assertions to a relative.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann faker
Source: RADAR

Wendelt shared how she traveled to the McCanns] home village of Rothley in the UK county of Leicestershire for an annual vigil to mark the anniversary of Madeleine's 2007 disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

She told RadarOnline.com: "I sent her, Maddie’s mum, some messages on WhatsApp but it looks like she blocked me. I also came on a vigil on 3rd May this year and I gave my letter to Kate’s aunt. I was surprised that Kate and Gerry for the first time did not attend.

"I saw them that day about 15 minutes before the vigil started. They were driving along the street next to the church. About one month ago I sent them another letter but they still haven’t replied.

"I think they don’t want to talk with me or they aren’t allowed to talk with me. I have no idea which option is the correct one.

"I don’t know why they refuse to do DNA test. My question is: what are they hiding?

MORE ON:
Madeleine McCann

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann faker
Source: MEGA

Wendelt said about wanting to do a DNA test: ‘Why can’t they rule me out if they are so sure that I’m Julia Wandelt and not Madeleine McCann?’

Article continues below advertisement

"If I am not Madeleine McCann then it would be no match with Kate and Gerry’s DNA samples. If Madeleine is not alive any more it would be no match so what’s the problem? Why can’t they rule me out if they are so sure that I’m Julia Wandelt and not Madeleine McCann?"

She added: "My life has been marked by troubling experiences, unanswered questions, and disturbing connections that I believe require immediate investigation. Despite my best efforts to seek the truth, I have encountered numerous obstacles, deceit, and even intimidation. I am writing to you in the hope that you can help me bring my story to light and investigate the alarming circumstances surrounding my life."

She claimed to have flashbacks of playing with the couple as a toddler and says she has physical similarities to Maddy.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann faker b
Source: @IAmMadeleineMcCann/instagram

A UK detective warned Wendelt: ‘If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harassment you could be arrested.’

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, RadarOnline.com told how the crank was warned off by frustrated cops in a taped call.

A UK detective told her: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine."

"It's pointless you making any more attempts to contact the British police. If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harassment you could be arrested."

Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is the only prime suspect in the case.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann faker
Source: MEGA

Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is now the only prime suspect in the case.

German Brueckner is believed to have abducted the British toddler before killing her.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.