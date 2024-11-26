Hot-Head Martha Stewart 'Being Urged to Get Anger Management Help' by Pals Including Snoop Dogg As She Stews Over Life Story Documentary
Steamed kitchen queen Martha Stewart has been boiling over everything anyone says about her – leaving alarmed friends trying to nudge the belligerent billionaire into therapy to cool her hot temper.
The 83-year-old lifestyle mogul is even scorching her new Netflix documentary, Martha, after giving director R.J. Cutler carte blanche access to her world, including scads of never-before-seen photos, letters and diary entries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Martha said: "R.J. had total access....really used very little. It was just shocking."
She added: "Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused.
"I hate those last scenes. Hate them. I had ruptured my Achilles' tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so I was limping a little. But again, he doesn't even mention why – that I can live through that and still work seven days a week."
Snoop Dogg's bestie also hates the classical music in the documentary – the octogenarian had opted for rap.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The celebrity chef even publicly slammed actor Ryan Reynolds, saying the Deadpool star is "not so funny in real life".
Ryan snarked back on social media: "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."
Martha has also been accused of exaggerating details about how she cheated on her then-husband Andy Stewart, which has also made her furious, sources said.
An insider said: "Truth is, Martha's losing her cool along with her temper. She's getting angry over every little thing, real or imagined, and thinks people are out to get her.
"Her friends think some anger management therapy would be good. It would calm her down.
"It's not good for her health to get riled over everything. The feeling is that she desperately needs tools for dealing with this and that's worrying to her friends, including Snoop."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.