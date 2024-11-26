Hot-Head Martha Stewart 'Being Urged to Get Anger Management Help' by Pals Including Snoop Dogg As She Stews Over Life Story Documentary

Steamed kitchen queen Martha Stewart has been boiling over everything anyone says about her – leaving alarmed friends trying to nudge the belligerent billionaire into therapy to cool her hot temper.

The 83-year-old lifestyle mogul is even scorching her new Netflix documentary, Martha, after giving director R.J. Cutler carte blanche access to her world, including scads of never-before-seen photos, letters and diary entries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martha said: "R.J. had total access....really used very little. It was just shocking."