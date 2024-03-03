Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case Faces New Chilling Allegations of Having a 'Rape Lair'

The court heard from the suspect's former friend, Manfred Seyferth, who described witnessing some of Brueckner's horrific acts.

Seyferth detailed the existence of what was referred to as a "rape lair," where victims were bound and filmed during their attacks. He mentioned seeing a video from 2006 showing Brueckner abusing a young woman, highlighting the horrific nature of the crimes.

“I saw Brueckner directly in his face in one of the videos. And I could tell it was him from his voice in the other video,” Seyferth told the court.

“And then there was a second person, a girl, in Brueckner’s home," he continued. “She was tied to a post, and Brueckner was dancing around her. He forced her to perform a sex act on him, then when she was unwell, he said: ‘You are ruining my carpet.'”

The room, as seen in court photos, contained everyday items, but also a large pole used to restrain victims.