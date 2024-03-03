Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case Faces New Chilling Allegations of Having a 'Rape Lair'
In a recent court trial, new chilling revelations emerged regarding the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.
Christian Brueckner, who has not been charged in connection with McCann's 2007 disappearance, faced his latest trial for rape, where shocking testimonies shed light on his sinister past, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The court heard from the suspect's former friend, Manfred Seyferth, who described witnessing some of Brueckner's horrific acts.
Seyferth detailed the existence of what was referred to as a "rape lair," where victims were bound and filmed during their attacks. He mentioned seeing a video from 2006 showing Brueckner abusing a young woman, highlighting the horrific nature of the crimes.
“I saw Brueckner directly in his face in one of the videos. And I could tell it was him from his voice in the other video,” Seyferth told the court.
“And then there was a second person, a girl, in Brueckner’s home," he continued. “She was tied to a post, and Brueckner was dancing around her. He forced her to perform a sex act on him, then when she was unwell, he said: ‘You are ruining my carpet.'”
The room, as seen in court photos, contained everyday items, but also a large pole used to restrain victims.
Seyferth believes Brueckner was responsible for the abduction of 3-year-old Madeleine from the resort in Portugal where she was last seen.
According to the witness in the case, Brueckner had a disturbing obsession with young girls.
“He always had a young girlfriend with him, and I think he is easily capable of taking a small child,” he told the court. “That’s why I think he may have something to do with Maddie. He broke in and saw her and because he likes young girls — he’s got lots of convictions — he took her.”
Seyferth said he tried to get the camera footage "out of his mind" until Scotland Yard was able to trace him to Greece.
He was later confronted by the BKA, Germany’s FBI equivalent, while trying to get a new passport.
The camera's drive ended up being turned over to Brueckner’s team.
Additionally, Seyferth disclosed that Brueckner's modus operandi included breaking into homes, earning him the nickname "The Climber." This, coupled with his past criminal record and the testimonies presented in court, painted a bleak picture of Brueckner's behavior.
Despite the mounting evidence against him, Brueckner denies any wrongdoing. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence in Germany for a previous rape conviction.